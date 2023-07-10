Hyundai Exter, rival to Tata Punch, launched: 6 things to know before booking it

Hyundai has launched its new Exter SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.99 lakh. The Exter is the smallest and most budget-friendly SUV in Hyundai's Indian lineup, and will compete with models from Tata and Maruti Suzuki.

Hyundai has finally launched the much-anticipated Exter in the country today. The price starts at Rs 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom). It goes upto Rs 9.32 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the the top-end trim. This much awaited SUV has already attracted a lot of attention and is set to revolutionise its market. The Hyundai Exter SUV is entering a highly competitive market currently led by the Tata Punch and recently joined by the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The SUV has dimensions of 3815mm in length, 1710mm in width, and 1631mm in height, with a 2450mm wheelbase.

Exterior

This SUV has a modern appearance and several standout features. Along with R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, Sporty Bridge Type roof rails, a dramatic rear spoiler, Signature-H LED tail lights, and LED turn indicators on the outside mirrors, it also has bi-function projector headlamps, Signature-H LED DRLs, stunning front and rear skid plates, and other features.

Also Read | Triumph Speed 400 launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh; Check out its features, how to book, other details

Interiors

The Hyundai Exter's interior has a stylish black finish with coloured accents. An 8.0-inch HD infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity and smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple Carplay is another feature of the SUV. Dashcam with twin cameras, Smart motorised sunroof, 391L trunk, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and sleek black 3D pattern finish dashboard are a few notable features.

A wireless charger for smartphones, a Type C USB fast charger, footwell illumination, completely automated temperature control with a digital display, a Smart key with a push start button, and steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls are just a few of the cutting-edge technological innovations available in the Exter. Additionally, it has power outlets and rear AC vents.

Also Read | Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16.19 lakh, only 500 units to be rolled out; Know all about new SUV

Safety features

With 26 basic safety features in all trims and 40 enhanced safety features, the Hyundai Exter raises the bar for safety. All models of the SUV come standard with 6 airbags. With a 5-speed manual gearbox and Smart Auto AMT, the 1.2L Kappa petrol engine can produce 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. It also has a 1.2L Kappa petrol and CNG engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Variants

The Hyundai Exter is available with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that is compatible with E20 fuel. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). Additionally, Hyundai offers the option to select a factory-fitted CNG variant for the Exter.

Also Read | Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Comparing engine, safety features, other details

Furthermore, the Hyundai Exter SUV produces 81.86 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque whether equipped with either a manual gearbox (MT) or an automatic manual gearbox (AMT). The power output is somewhat lessened to 68 bhp in the CNG variant, along with a torque of 95.2 Nm. The petrol-only Exter is reported to have a mileage of 19.4 kmpl (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT). The Exter, on the other hand, has a mileage of 27.1 kilometres per kilogramme when it is powered by CNG.

Colours

Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue are two of the six monochromatic and three dual-tone exterior colour options that are available for the Hyundai Exter. There are dual-tone variations of these colour selections as well.

Price and how to book

The all-new Hyundai Exter is offered in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakhs - Rs 9.32 lakhs (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book their Exter by making a token payment of Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India. To add to the convenience, they can also make their Hyundai Exter booking online through the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ e-commerce portal.