    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16.19 lakh, only 500 units to be rolled out; Know all about new SUV

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition will be available with both the 1.0L and 1.5L petrol engines in manual and automatic versions. The Kushaq Matte Edition would be limited to only 500 units.

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16 19 lakh only 500 units to be rolled out Know specs features gcw
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    The Kushaq Matte Edition by Skoda India is now available in the nation for a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 over the regular vehicles and will be offered with both the 1.0L and 1.5L petrol engines in manual and automatic guises. In the lineup of the SUV, the Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is sandwiched between the Monte Carlo and Style trim levels. The Kushaq Matte Edition would be limited to only 500 units.

    The Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is featured in a matte carbon steel paint scheme and is built on the same MQB-A0-IN chassis. Glossy Black paint is used for the ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler, while chrome is added to a number of noticeable components, including the grille, trunk garnish, and window garnish. Similar to the Monte Carlo Edition, the engine badging is displayed on the rear profile.

    Also Read | Mercedes-Benz is now adding ChatGPT to its cars for AI voice commands

    The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition has Skoda Play Apps. Additionally, it has Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay. Additionally, a 6-speaker Skoda Sound System with a subwoofer is included with the limited-edition SUV.

    The Kushaq has been given the top 5-star safety certification by Global NCAP for the protection of both adults and children. In October 2022, the first automobile made in India was examined using improved, stricter crash test procedures.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone maker Foxconn may set up EV factory in India; will compete with Royal Enfield, Ola

    The 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI petrol engines will both be offered with the Matte Edition. There will be three different transmission choices: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.

    Check out the prices: 

    Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 TSI: Rs 16,19,000 (Manual) and Rs 17,79,000 (automatic)

    Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 TSI: Rs 18,19,000 (Manual) and Rs 19,39,000 (automatic)

    Also Read | Hyundai Exter: Check out its interiors, features ahead of July 10 launch

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
