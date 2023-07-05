Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh; Check out its features

    Triumph launched two of the most eagerly-awaited models of the year, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X in India. Motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R, the Honda CB300R, the Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS will be stiff competition for Triumph's motorcycles.

    Triumph Speed 400 launched at Rs 2 33 lakh only for first 10000 bookings gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    India's motorcycle company Bajaj Auto teamed up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch two new 400cc bikes —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. However, the first 10,000 customers can purchase Speed 400 for Rs 2.23 lakh. The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are the first motorcycles from the Triumph-Bajaj collaboration. The motorcycles will be built by Bajaj in India, while the company will also take care of sales and service. 

    Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj will jointly roll out the motorcycles, amping up the Indian bike space by several notches. Online pre-bookings for both motorcycles kicked off in India last month, with a Rs 2,000 fully-refundable payment window, after their world premiere in London. 

    The Speed 400 has striking dual-tone colour schemes. Riders may choose a design that appeals to them thanks to colour possibilities including Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black. The motorbike has an upswept exhaust, a sculpted fuel tank and factory-installed security, all of which are complimented by stylish all-LED lighting and embody the famous Triumph form. Additionally included as standard features are the forks' gold anodized finish and signature black powder-coated engine casings, which give a touch of refinement.

    The bikes will have a two-year, unlimited warranty and a service interval of 16000 km.  A five-year work with Bajaj Auto produced the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400. The two motorcycles were developed and created by Triumph in Hinckley and were engineered in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. They will be produced in Thailand, India, and Brazil. The second part of July will see the release of the Speed 400 at Triumph dealerships, while the Scrambler 400 won't be available until October. By the end of 2023, the automaker hopes to expand Triumph's market reach to more than 80 cities.

    Motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R, the Honda CB300R, the Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS will be stiff competition for Triumph's motorcycles.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    The Drive EP13: Top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks in India to consider buying in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP13: Top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks in India to consider buying in 2023 - WATCH

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16 19 lakh only 500 units to be rolled out Know specs features gcw

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at Rs 16.19 lakh, only 500 units to be rolled out; Know all about new SUV

    Mercedes Benz is now adding ChatGPT to its cars for AI voice commands gcw

    Mercedes-Benz is now adding ChatGPT to its cars for AI voice commands

    Apple iPhone maker Foxconn may set up EV factory in India will compete with Royal Enfield Ola gcw

    Apple iPhone maker Foxconn may set up EV factory in India; will compete with Royal Enfield, Ola

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram? vma

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram?

    7 effective home remedies for grey hair gcw eai

    7 effective home remedies for grey hair

    7 foods you should never keep in fridge for better taste and texture MSW EAI

    7 foods you should never keep in fridge for better taste and texture

    Bengaluru govt decides to build underground tunnels across city; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1 vkp

    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers WATCH AJR

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers | Watch

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon