Triumph Speed 400 launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh; Check out its features

Triumph launched two of the most eagerly-awaited models of the year, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X in India. Motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R, the Honda CB300R, the Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS will be stiff competition for Triumph's motorcycles.

India's motorcycle company Bajaj Auto teamed up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch two new 400cc bikes —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. However, the first 10,000 customers can purchase Speed 400 for Rs 2.23 lakh. The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are the first motorcycles from the Triumph-Bajaj collaboration. The motorcycles will be built by Bajaj in India, while the company will also take care of sales and service.

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj will jointly roll out the motorcycles, amping up the Indian bike space by several notches. Online pre-bookings for both motorcycles kicked off in India last month, with a Rs 2,000 fully-refundable payment window, after their world premiere in London.

The Speed 400 has striking dual-tone colour schemes. Riders may choose a design that appeals to them thanks to colour possibilities including Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black. The motorbike has an upswept exhaust, a sculpted fuel tank and factory-installed security, all of which are complimented by stylish all-LED lighting and embody the famous Triumph form. Additionally included as standard features are the forks' gold anodized finish and signature black powder-coated engine casings, which give a touch of refinement.

The bikes will have a two-year, unlimited warranty and a service interval of 16000 km. A five-year work with Bajaj Auto produced the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400. The two motorcycles were developed and created by Triumph in Hinckley and were engineered in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. They will be produced in Thailand, India, and Brazil. The second part of July will see the release of the Speed 400 at Triumph dealerships, while the Scrambler 400 won't be available until October. By the end of 2023, the automaker hopes to expand Triumph's market reach to more than 80 cities.

