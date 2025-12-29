Italian bike manufacturer Ducati has launched the new XDiavel V4 bike in India. This model, which combines the power of a sports bike with the comfort of a cruiser, comes with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine and modern features.

Italian company Ducati has once again captured attention in the premium and performance bike segment. The company has officially launched the new Ducati XDiavel V4 bike in the Indian market. This model, which combines the power of a sports bike with the comfort of a cruiser, is designed for riders who love long-distance travel.

This new XDiavel V4 is available in two color options.

The ex-showroom price for the Burning Red color variant is set at ₹30.89 lakh. The Black Lava color variant is available for ₹31.20 lakh. Although the Black Lava shade is slightly more expensive, it is expected to attract many due to its dark and premium look.

Ducati's “X” design philosophy is clearly visible in this bike. It is designed to provide a more relaxed riding experience. The low seat, wide swept-back handlebars, and forward-set footpegs ensure cruiser-style comfort. The pillion seat has also been made more comfortable than before. If desired, center-set footpegs can be fitted as an official accessory for a sportier riding position.

Despite emphasizing comfort, Ducati has made no compromises on performance. It is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. This engine produces about 166.28 bhp of power and 126 Nm of torque. It offers a balance between smooth cruising and aggressive sporty riding.

It also features modern electronics like advanced suspension, powerful Brembo brakes, riding modes, traction control, and ABS. Furthermore, the 6.9-inch TFT display used in the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 has been included. Improvements such as a lower 770 mm seat height, a wider rider seat, and additional suspension travel compared to the old XDiavel 1260 have transformed the XDiavel V4 into a complete luxury performance cruiser.