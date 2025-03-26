Ducati’s most affordable bike in India – Scrambler Icon Dark Edition debuts under Rs 10 lakh!
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched the Scrambler Icon Dark Edition in India. The Scrambler Icon is currently the most affordable Ducati on sale in India. The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition has the same technology and mechanical features as its regular variant, but there are several design updates.
The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition is powered by an 803cc L-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an up/down quick shifter. The engine churns out 73 bhp and 65 Nm of torque.
The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition features a steel trellis frame with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, Pirelli MT 60 RS tires, 41mm USD forks, and adjustable monoshock.
This bike includes a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, Road and Sport riding modes, cornering ABS, and 4-level traction control for enhanced safety.
The new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition sports an all-black theme, featuring a black fuel tank, black fenders, plastic panels, and a smoked headlamp with an X-shaped LED DRL.
The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition is launched in India at a price of Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking at all Ducati dealerships.
