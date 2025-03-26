Ducati’s most affordable bike in India – Scrambler Icon Dark Edition debuts under Rs 10 lakh!

Read Full Gallery

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched the Scrambler Icon Dark Edition in India. The Scrambler Icon is currently the most affordable Ducati on sale in India. The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition has the same technology and mechanical features as its regular variant, but there are several design updates.

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Edition is powered by an 803cc L-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an up/down quick shifter. The engine churns out 73 bhp and 65 Nm of torque.