Image Credit : Ducati website

What's different in this model?

The 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle, according to the brand's official announcement, has a striking black stance, golden paintwork, and the unadulterated Scrambler DNA. It was made for riders who want a dynamic ride with a post-heritage, classic feel.

Inspired by flat track racing, it exudes a genuine racing attitude everywhere it goes, mostly due to its low variable cross-section handlebars and strong side number plates.

It's engine

The motorbike is powered by a sturdy yet responsive 803 cc engine. It can produce up to 71.87 horsepower at 8250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. The device is complemented by a bi-directional quickshifter and a six-speed gearbox.

The lightweight chassis remains unchanged, promising nimble handling in urban settings and confident stability on open roads. With a seat height of 795mm, the bike caters to a wide range of riders.