2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle launched In India, price starts at Rs 12.60 lakh
The 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle arrives in India at ₹12.60 lakh (ex-showroom), boasting black and gold aesthetic inspired by flat track racing. Powered by an 803cc engine, it features a quickshifter, TFT display, and advanced safety systems.
The Italian performance-oriented bike maker Ducati has added a latest offering in India named 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle. The vehicle is available for Rs 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch.
The motorbike is currently available for purchase in Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata after having already made its way to a few shops.
What's different in this model?
The 2025 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle, according to the brand's official announcement, has a striking black stance, golden paintwork, and the unadulterated Scrambler DNA. It was made for riders who want a dynamic ride with a post-heritage, classic feel.
Inspired by flat track racing, it exudes a genuine racing attitude everywhere it goes, mostly due to its low variable cross-section handlebars and strong side number plates.
It's engine
The motorbike is powered by a sturdy yet responsive 803 cc engine. It can produce up to 71.87 horsepower at 8250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. The device is complemented by a bi-directional quickshifter and a six-speed gearbox.
The lightweight chassis remains unchanged, promising nimble handling in urban settings and confident stability on open roads. With a seat height of 795mm, the bike caters to a wide range of riders.
What are its top features?
The manufacturer has equipped the car with a comprehensive list of cutting-edge features to set it apart in the market. For an improved riding experience, the list has clutchless gear changes, a Quick Shift Up/Down system, and a visually appealing 4.3" (109 mm) TFT display that provides all the necessary information.
Apart from this, the model also includes Ducati Multimedia System, ensuring smooth communication, while the other significant features include riding modes, Ride-by-Wire technology, fully LED arrangement and the list goes on.
Safety features
On the safety front, the 2025 Full Throttle comes fitted with Cornering ABS and a four-level Ducati Traction Control system, which can also be completely disabled for a more purist riding experience.