Car interiors have shifted to touchscreen-heavy dashboards, but studies show they distract drivers and slow reaction times. Safety bodies now push for physical buttons for key controls, prompting carmakers to rethink designs.

In the last few years, car interiors have completely transformed. Previously, dashboards had clear physical buttons and switches. Now, they are presented on large touchscreens. Car companies call this the future of driving. The touchscreen provides a luxurious look and a digital experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Are touchscreens dangerous for cars?

Car companies profit significantly from touchscreens. However, they are harmful to driving. Touchscreens have fewer buttons, more screen space, and are fully digital. Production costs are also lower. New features can be added through software updates. Additionally, the touchscreen gives the car a premium and high-tech look, which naturally attracts customers. Initially, this change seemed modern and exciting, but gradually its disadvantages began to surface.

In 2020, a study was conducted in the UK on this topic. According to the research, using a touchscreen while driving can delay a driver's reaction time by 57 percent. This means it takes more than half the time to recognize the possibility of an accident and apply the brakes. Using a touchscreen is as dangerous as driving while using a mobile phone. While a mobile phone is in your pocket, the touchscreen is on the dashboard.

Due to increasing complaints from drivers and research findings, regulatory bodies have become more vigilant. Car manufacturing rules must be in the public interest. Independent car safety organizations in the European Union have sent a clear message to car manufacturers. They have stated that a five-star safety rating will only be given if physical buttons are provided for essential functions like indicators, wipers, horns, headlights, and emergency systems.

Car Safety Alert

Vehicles that rely too heavily on touchscreens will find it difficult to get top safety ratings in 2026. This is not a complete ban on touchscreens, but rather an effort to make essential driving controls intuitive and safe again.

This warning is not limited to paper. The world's leading car companies are now reconsidering their decisions. Even Mercedes-Benz, which for years opted for fully touchscreen interiors, is working on changing its design. Companies like Porsche and Hyundai are also moving in this direction. Touchscreens will not disappear completely in the future. They will be essential for navigation, reverse cameras, and other infrequently used features. However, controls for AC, volume, and lights are under the driver's control. Therefore, providing normal buttons instead of a touchscreen for these is a better option. Providing buttons does not mean going back in time. It is about building a better, safer future.