Verge Motorcycles is launching the world's first production motorcycles with solid-state batteries. This technology offers significantly faster charging and doubles the riding range to 370 miles compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Verge Motorcycles is developing the world's first production motorcycles featuring solid-state battery technology. This is a significant event for two-wheeled electric mobility, as it marks a long-awaited change in battery development. The Finnish company developed the new battery system in collaboration with technology firm Donut Lab.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Verge claims that solid-state batteries offer significantly faster charging and double the riding range compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Customer deliveries will begin in the next few months.

Solid-state batteries, which use solid materials instead of liquid or gel electrolytes, are gaining traction in the automotive industry for their potential benefits in safety, efficiency, and durability. While many global car manufacturers are still testing this technology in prototypes, Verge says it has gone a step further by integrating it into a production-ready motorcycle.

The company has clarified that the upgraded battery technology will not increase the motorcycle's price.

Charging performance is described as a key advantage of the new battery. Verge says the solid-state pack can provide a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) in about 10 minutes.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that degrade after repeated charging, the company claims the battery is designed to last the entire life of the motorcycle. Customers will have an extended-range battery pack option, which increases the range on a single charge from 217 miles (350 kilometers) to 370 miles (600 kilometers).

Focus on Safety and Sustainability

In addition to performance, Verge highlighted safety and sustainability as key benefits of this technology. Solid-state batteries are considered more stable than liquid-based lithium-ion packs and have a lower risk of fire. Additionally, they operate reliably over a wide range of temperatures. The company says the batteries use materials that are readily available worldwide to reduce the risk of supply disruptions.