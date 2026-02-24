JSW MG Motor India plans to launch the MG Starlight 560 hybrid SUV, based on the Wuling Starlight 560. It features a boxy design, premium tech, plug-in hybrid engine, 100 km electric range, and will compete with Mahindra XUV 7XO and XEV 9S.

JSW MG Motor India recently announced plans to launch new vehicles in the country, including a plug-in hybrid model. While the company has not officially revealed details about this new hybrid SUV, reports suggest it will be based on the Chinese model Wuling Starlight 560. Recently, a test vehicle of the MG Starlight 560 was spotted near Vadodara, Gujarat. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming MG hybrid SUV.

How Is the Design?

The MG Starlight 560 measures between 4.5 metres and 4.8 metres in length. At first glance, it has a boxy design that gives it a strong presence on the road. The front is square-shaped, featuring split headlamps and slim lighting elements as key highlights. The test vehicle was also seen with large alloy wheels, bold shoulder lines, and connected LED tail lamps.

Premium Features

The upcoming MG hybrid SUV is expected to carry many features from its Chinese version. These may include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Hybrid Engine

The new Starlight 560 is built on the modular F150 platform, supporting electric and plug-in hybrid engines. In the global market, the plug-in hybrid version of the Wuling SUV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5kWh battery pack. Together, they produce 197bhp of power and 230Nm of torque. On a full charge, the SUV can run up to 100 km on electricity alone. With a 52-litre fuel tank, the total range can reach around 1,100 km.

Launch and Competitors

The MG Starlight 560 hybrid SUV is expected to launch in India by the end of this year. In terms of pricing, it will likely compete with models like the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Mahindra XEV 9S.