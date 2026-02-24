Which Royal Enfield Costs ₹1.37 Lakh? Price And Mileage Details Inside
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a super stylish and affordable bike, perfect for city rides. It packs a 349cc engine, gives a solid mileage of 36.2 kmpl, and comes with modern features like dual-channel ABS.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a solid option for anyone needing a powerful bike with great mileage for their daily commute. It has become a favourite among the youth, mainly because it handles so well in city traffic. The bike's design perfectly blends the old-school Royal Enfield vibe with a modern, stylish look.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Affordable Bike
The bike's starting price is just ₹1,37,640 (ex-showroom). The Factory Black version is the most budget-friendly option. You can also get this model in cool colours like Rebel Blue, London Red, Tokyo Black, and Dapper Gray. Remember, prices might change a little depending on your city, so it's always a good idea to check with your local dealer first.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Hunter 350 Mileage
This bike runs on a 349cc J-series engine that pushes out 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. It offers a smooth ride with just enough power for your daily city travel. The company says it gives a mileage of around 36.2 kmpl, and you can hit a top speed of about 114 km/h.
Image Credit : Royal Enfield
Hunter 350 Features
The Hunter 350 comes packed with features like a digital-analogue meter, Tripper navigation, and a slip-assist clutch. It also has a handy Type-C charging port. For practicality, it gets a 13-litre fuel tank, 160mm of ground clearance, and dual-channel ABS for your safety.
Image Credit : our own
Hunter 350 Bike
All in all, the Hunter 350's stylish look, great mileage, and dependable performance make it a fantastic and affordable Royal Enfield bike. It's just perfect for anyone who rides mainly in the city.
