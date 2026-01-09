Suzuki Motorcycle India has opened bookings for its first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, priced at Rs 1,88,490. Marking Suzuki's global EV debut, the scooter features a long-life LFP battery and a new dual-tone colour option.

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has announced the opening of bookings for its first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-ACCESS, marking Suzuki's global entry into the electric two-wheeler segment, starting with the Indian market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alongside the booking announcement, the two-wheeler maker also introduced a new dual-tone colour -- Metallic Mat Stellar Blue / Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray -- expanding the scooter's colour options to four.

A Global Strategic Electric Vehicle

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said the e-ACCESS represents Suzuki's first global strategic battery electric vehicle. He added that the scooter has been designed to offer long battery life, agile handling, seamless acceleration and high-quality fit and finish, while ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.

Suzuki e-ACCESS: Features and Specifications

The Suzuki e-ACCESS is powered by Suzuki e-Technology and features a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which they say offers up to four times longer battery life compared to conventional NMC batteries. It is driven by a 4.1 kW motor producing 15 Nm of torque, delivering consistent acceleration even at low state-of-charge levels.

The scooter comes equipped with three ride modes -- Eco, Ride A and Ride B -- along with reverse mode and regenerative braking.

Built on a lightweight chassis with an aluminium battery case integrated into the frame, the scooter is engineered for stability and agile handling, it said. It also features LED lighting, two-tone alloy wheels, and a maintenance-free drive belt designed to last up to seven years or 70,000 km.

Charging and Dealership Network

To support customers, the company is leveraging its network of over 1,200 dealerships across India, all equipped with AC portable chargers, while more than 240 outlets currently offer DC fast-charging facilities.

Introductory Offers and Benefits

The company has also rolled out a range of introductory benefits, including an extended warranty of up to seven years or 80,000 km, buy-back assurance, loyalty and welcome bonuses, attractive finance options, and flexible rental plans.

Price and Availability

The Suzuki e-ACCESS is priced at Rs 1,88,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available for bookings at authorised Suzuki dealerships nationwide, with online availability on Flipkart planned at a later stage.

About Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana, having an annual production capacity of 1.3 million units. The company manufactures scooters (125cc), premium motorcycles (150cc and above) and the Big-Bikes best suited for Indian customers.