BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57.90 lakh; Know specs, features, other details

BMW India has launched the new 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first update for the luxury sedan after it was launched in January 2021 and the facelift sports a newer front fascia along with a revamped cabin.

BMW has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India today (January 10) ahead of the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is built locally at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and is offered at all BMW India dealerships in both gasoline and diesel versions. The pricing of the domestically manufactured new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is Rs. 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model and Rs. 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model.

The newly renovated cabin offers a contemporary setting with an emphasis on driving pleasure. With sensatec door trim, the driver and front passenger relax into electrically adjustable seats. The centre console's contemporary style and galvanic embellisher raise the level of luxury in the cabin. A huge panorama sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable patterns, and three-zone automated temperature control with active carbon filters are further highlights.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Sonet facelift likely to debut soon; Here's what we know

BMW Live Cockpit Plus has a 14.9-inch Control Display, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and 3D Navigation. Numerous automotive features may be controlled by the driver or passenger by speaking to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The centre console's integrated smartphone holder enables for inductive, wireless charging of mobile devices. Wireless connection for smartphones Access to a variety of features and applications is made possible through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle boasts a 16-loudspeaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system. Below the control panel, the central air vents now have a thinner, more contemporary appearance.

Also Read | Tata Motors begins deliveries of the Ace EV to Flipkart, Amazon and others; claims 154 km range

The inside of the vehicle is also customised as part of the M Sport package, with elements like an anthracite headliner, a M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces, and interior trim strips in the new Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish contributing to the car's sporty appearance.

Six airbags, Attention Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), an electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, an electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and an integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor are just a few of the safety features offered by BMW vehicles.

Also Read | 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo, bookings open; Details here

The BMW Kidney Grille at the front of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has chrome-double bars. The typical full-LED headlights are now significantly thinner, with distinct outlines and an L-shaped arrangement of daytime driving lights. The components of the outer daytime running lights are also turn signals. The extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase and the resulting improvement in seating comfort and legroom in the back compartment give the vehicle its distinctive character in long-wheelbase form. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has the largest external dimensions of any vehicle in its class, measuring 4,823 millimetres in length and 2,961 millimetres in wheelbase.

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds.

Also Read | Honda midsize SUV officially teased, likely to debut this summer