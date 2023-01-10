Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Sonet facelift likely to debut soon; Here's what we know

Korean automaker Kia Motors expects to unveil its refreshed Sonet at India's Auto Expo 2023 which is scheduled to happen this month. The vehicle will get new styling and a new cabin with new features, like the Venue's facelift from last year.

The Kia Sonet facelift will likely get a new grille, similar to the one on the Kia Seltos, as one of its most notable features. A wider grille, LED DRLs, and modernised headlamp clusters are all options for the facelifted model. The new Kia Sonet may come with connected LED tail lights, similar to those on the new Kia Carnival and Carens. Additionally, the new aluminium design is likely the only aspect of the Sonet makeover around the sides. The most substantial change, though, is most likely to occur in the powertrain division.

The new Sonet may be equipped with a 1.5-liter diesel engine with two different tunes: 113 hp/250 nm and 99 hp/240 nm, or a 1.2-liter gasoline engine with 81 horsepower and 115 nm of torque, a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine with 117 horsepower and 172 nm of torque.

The motors will be coupled to a 5/6-speed manual, an automatic, an iMT, and a DCT gearbox. It can significantly lessen the need for a diesel automatic, improving fuel economy. In comparison to the present diesel-torque converter automatic option, the diesel-ACMT combination will probably be less expensive.

Pricing and availability details for the redesigned Sonet will be made available at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost more than the previous model, which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakhs (from the showroom).

