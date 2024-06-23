Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs

    If you are planning to buy a sedan but are getting captivated by SUVs like most people, we are here with five reasons as to why sedans are a better choice than SUVs. 

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    SUVs are becoming more and more popular in the global automobile industry. SUVs are becoming more and more popular for a variety of reasons, including their rough looks, superior ground clearance, and imposing presence on the road. Sedans are rarely seen on Indian roadways as a result of this continuing trend. Sedans appear to have an advantage over SUVs in terms of performance and driving experience, nevertheless.

    Here are five reasons why sedans are a better option than SUVs if you're intending to buy one but, like most others, you're starting to be sucked into the SUV lifestyle.

    Experience behind the wheel

    Sedans are excellent drivers, providing a smooth and well-balanced ride with excellent steering ability. Even on twisty roads, their agility and sensitive suspension provide a comfortable ride. SUVs, on the other hand, might not be as adept at handling abrupt direction changes due to their greater centre of gravity.

    Boot Space

    When comparing SUVs of comparable size, sedans have a larger boot than SUVs. Their well-made boots ensure you don't have to sacrifice storage when travelling by offering plenty of room for groceries, bags, or sporting goods.

    Performance

    SUVs are heavier than sedans, hence sedans have superior braking and acceleration. Their lower centre of gravity also means that they offer better grip and control while cornering at high speeds. When compared to SUVs, this leads to an overall greater performance.

    Comfort

    Sedans are more comfortable than SUVs, despite what the general public believes, especially for older passengers. Sedans are easier to get in and out of because to their lower ride height. Sedans are also a more comfortable option for lengthy trips due to their decreased body roll.

    Mileage and efficiency

    Sedans get better fuel efficiency because of their lightweight construction and aerodynamic shape. Sedans are more fuel-efficient than other vehicle types, making them a more environmentally friendly and long-term inexpensive alternative for long and short trips alike.
     

