Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Sarla Aviation has unveiled India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya', at the Global Mobility Auto Expo.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

A Bengaluru-based aerospace startup, Sarla Aviation has unveiled India’s first flying taxi, named 'Shunya'. The futuristic vehicle, introduced at the Global Mobility Auto Expo in New Delhi on January 19, promises to revolutionize the way people travel in crowded cities, offering a cleaner, quicker, and more efficient alternative to traditional transportation.

The Shunya flying taxi is an all-electric vehicle that can seat up to seven people, including the pilot. This development marks a significant leap toward the future of air mobility. Six passengers can travel comfortably, making it ideal for urban commutes. According to Shivam Chauhan, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, the service is expected to begin in Bengaluru by 2028, with plans to expand to major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune soon after.

One of the most remarkable features of the Shunya flying taxi is its rapid charging capability. The vehicle can complete a trip in just 20 minutes of charging, which makes it incredibly convenient for urban air travel. With a top speed of 250 km/h and a range of 160 km on a single charge, Shunya offers both speed and efficiency, ensuring passengers can reach their destinations swiftly without the long wait times typical of ground traffic.

Shunya is not only aimed at regular passengers but will also serve as an air ambulance to meet emergency medical needs in urban areas. The taxi service will be priced similarly to premium cab services like Ola and Uber, making it accessible to a wide range of passengers. This innovative air taxi service is expected to be a game-changer, particularly for people seeking quick and reliable transportation in traffic-heavy cities.

The Shunya flying taxi is packed with benefits that can drastically improve daily commuting. 

1. Eco-friendly and Quiet: Since it’s fully electric, it produces no smoke or noise, making it an environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Additionally, it helps reduce air and sound pollution in cities.
   
2. Space-Efficient: Unlike traditional aeroplanes, it does not require a long runway for takeoff or landing, meaning it takes up less space and can be used in crowded urban areas.

3. Saves Time: The ability to avoid traffic jams and red lights means Shunya will significantly cut down travel time, offering a faster and more efficient option for commuters.

4. Auto-Drive Mode: The flying taxi operates in auto-drive mode, so passengers simply need to input their destination, and the vehicle takes care of the rest, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

Named after India’s first woman pilot, Sarla Thakral, this innovation comes from a startup founded just last year in October 2023 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan. 

