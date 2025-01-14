MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The all-electric MG M9 luxury limousine will debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Featuring a 90 kWh battery with a 580 km range, the M9 offers luxurious interiors and will initially be available in 12 cities via MG Select.

Following its recent unveiling, the MG M9 EV will make its premiere in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which begins later this week. JSW MG Motor India's all-electric luxury limousine, the MG M9 EV, will be on display during the event alongside the MG Cyberster. Additionally, this will be India's first electric limousine. In the initial wave of sales, the MG M9 EV will be available in 12 cities and marketed through MG Select, the luxury retail channel for the carmaker that also sells the MG Cyberster.

A closed-off trapezoidal front grille and vertically stacked LED headlights are features of the M9 EV. Above the headlights are two strips of LED DRLs connected by smooth horizontal slats that bisect the nose. There are linked LED taillights on the back end. The M9 had a chrome beltline, folding rear doors, and a seven-seat layout.

MG M9 EV: Interiors

The first and second rows of seats in the MG M9's interior are electrically adjustable and have leather upholstery throughout. The highest model has touchscreen controls, foldable tables, and ottoman chairs in the second row with eight massage settings. The M9 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 7.0-inch completely digital instrument cluster. Additional amenities include a 12-speaker sound system, rear entertainment displays, a 64-color ambient light, a three-zone automated temperature control system, an air purifier, and more.

MG M9 EV: Battery and range

A 90 kWh battery pack that can go up to 580 kilometers on a single charge powers the MG M9 EV. While DC fast charging can charge the battery from 30 to 80 percent in only 30 minutes, MG's 11 kW charger takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 5 to 100 percent. These numbers, however, are based on the global-spec model and might change once the M9 arrives in India.

MG M9 EV: Expected colours

Black Pearl, Mineral Blue, Wine Red, and Camden Grey are the four color options available for the MG M9 EV.

