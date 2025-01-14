MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The all-electric MG M9 luxury limousine will debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Featuring a 90 kWh battery with a 580 km range, the M9 offers luxurious interiors and will initially be available in 12 cities via MG Select.

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

Following its recent unveiling, the MG M9 EV will make its premiere in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which begins later this week. JSW MG Motor India's all-electric luxury limousine, the MG M9 EV, will be on display during the event alongside the MG Cyberster. Additionally, this will be India's first electric limousine. In the initial wave of sales, the MG M9 EV will be available in 12 cities and marketed through MG Select, the luxury retail channel for the carmaker that also sells the MG Cyberster.

A closed-off trapezoidal front grille and vertically stacked LED headlights are features of the M9 EV. Above the headlights are two strips of LED DRLs connected by smooth horizontal slats that bisect the nose. There are linked LED taillights on the back end. The M9 had a chrome beltline, folding rear doors, and a seven-seat layout.

MG M9 EV: Interiors

The first and second rows of seats in the MG M9's interior are electrically adjustable and have leather upholstery throughout. The highest model has touchscreen controls, foldable tables, and ottoman chairs in the second row with eight massage settings. The M9 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 7.0-inch completely digital instrument cluster. Additional amenities include a 12-speaker sound system, rear entertainment displays, a 64-color ambient light, a three-zone automated temperature control system, an air purifier, and more.

MG M9 EV: Battery and range

A 90 kWh battery pack that can go up to 580 kilometers on a single charge powers the MG M9 EV. While DC fast charging can charge the battery from 30 to 80 percent in only 30 minutes, MG's 11 kW charger takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 5 to 100 percent. These numbers, however, are based on the global-spec model and might change once the M9 arrives in India.

MG M9 EV: Expected colours

Black Pearl, Mineral Blue, Wine Red, and Camden Grey are the four color options available for the MG M9 EV.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Recent Stories

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

Mahakumbh Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW ATG

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

BCCI likely to introduce performance-based pay after Indias disappointing show in BGT

BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

Recent Videos

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon