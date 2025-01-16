Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled for January 17-22, will showcase upcoming models from global carmakers. The event, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, requires free registration via the official website.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Many global carmakers are set to showcase their lineups at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is an exciting event that gives car aficionados the chance to thoroughly examine some of the most anticipated models and learn more about what companies have in store for us soon. Here are all the important things you should know before attending the 2025 big car exhibition, which is just one day away.

Auto Expo 2025 dates

The dates of the 2025 Auto Expo are set for January 17–22, 2025. It should be noted, nevertheless, that the first day of the event is set aside for media representatives, while the second day is reserved for those who have received special invites. The Auto Expo is available to the public from January 19 to January 22, 2025.

Also Read | 5 Mahindra electric SUVs to watch out for at Auto Expo 2025

Auto Expo 2025 location

One of the three major locations for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will host the 2025 Auto Expo Motor Show. Notably, the Auto Expo will be held on the ground floor of Bharat Mandapam from Hall 1 to Hall 14.  During the designated days, the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, and the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka will host the Auto Expo Components Show, if you're interested in going.

Auto Expo 2025 tickets

The 2025 Auto Expo is entirely free to attend. However, before you go to the expo, you must register. To register, just go to the official Bharat Mobility Expo website and enter your contact information, desired date of visit, and any other required information in the form found under the Visitor Registration section.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Auto Expo 2025: Most awaited announcements

The e Vitara, Maruti's first electric SUV, would be unveiled during the 2025 Auto Expo. In addition, the brand is anticipated to display some of its current models, such as the Jimny and Grand Vitara, as well as products from its current range. Maruti's booth will be situated at Bharat Mandapam's Hall number 5.

At Auto Expo 2025, which will be unveiled in Hall 4 of Bharat Mandapam, Hyundai will display the Creta Electric, Ioniq 9, and Staria. Additionally, models from the brand's current portfolio will likely be unveiled.

Also Read | MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

At the Auto Expo, Mahindra will introduce the XEV 9e and BE 6 in addition to anticipated highlights from its existing portfolio. Every Mahindra vehicle will be on display in Bharat Mandapam's Hall 14. At the 2025 Auto Expo, Kia will display the Syros SUV and the updated EV6. Both versions are available for closer inspection at Bharat Mandapam's Hall #3.

