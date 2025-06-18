The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's popularity in India stems from its efficient hybrid engine, stunning exteriors, and feature-rich interior. Its competitive pricing, coupled with Maruti's extensive service network, further solidifies its appeal.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has quickly carved a niche for itself in the competitive SUV segment in India. Offering a blend of performance, efficiency, and modern features, it's no surprise the SUV is gaining popularity across the country. Here are five key reasons why the Grand Vitara has become a go-to choice for Indian car buyers.

Engine says it all

The Grand Vitara's 1.5-liter powerful hybrid petrol engine, created by Toyota and known as the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, is a key factor in its popularity. A 1,490cc three-cylinder Atkinson cycle M15A petrol engine with 90 horsepower and 122 Nm plus an electric motor with 79 horsepower and 141 Nm make up this drivetrain. When connected with an e-CVT transmission, the total system output is 1090 horsepower.

This system's capacity to operate at low speeds using just electricity, particularly in stop-and-go traffic, is what makes it so efficient. There is no need to plug in the self-charging lithium-ion battery because it is recharged by the petrol engine and regenerative braking as needed. This makes it the most fuel-efficient SUV in its class, with an amazing ARAI-certified efficiency of 27.97 km/l.

A 1.5-liter K15C mild-hybrid engine with 101.5 horsepower and 137 Nm is also available from Maruti for consumers on a budget. It may be paired to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or AllGrip AWD (manual only). In keeping with India's transition to cleaner fuels, this engine has been made E20 ethanol mix compliant.

Stunning exteriors

The Grand Vitara stands out on the road thanks to its strong posture, LED lighting system, and new precision-cut 17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a luxurious interior with soft-touch materials, dual-tone upholstery, and a large touchscreen screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in addition to its robust exterior. Young, urban consumers looking for a family vehicle that combines performance and flair find the Grand Vitara appealing due to Maruti's emphasis on design.

Feature upgrades

New feature upgrades for all models were recently announced by Maruti Suzuki. Along with a number of contemporary features including an 8-way powered driver's seat, electronic parking brake (in 6AT models), rear door sunshades, an auto air purifier with PM 2.5 display, and new LED cabin lighting, the Grand Vitara now comes standard with six airbags. Its attractiveness is further increased by the addition of the popular sunroof option to even the Zeta and Alpha models. The SUV is now more competitive and well-equipped than a number of its competitors thanks to these upgrades.

Driving modes and its experience

The only mid-size SUVs with genuine all-wheel drive (AWD) in this price range are the Grand Vitara and its cousin, the Hyryder, even if a number of them have several driving modes or traction control settings. It is only available with the mild-hybrid MT model and is referred to by Maruti as the AllGrip Select AWD system.

Despite the AWD being manual only, Maruti Suzuki has advanced by providing automated gearbox comfort on other models. Because it is the only SUV in its class to provide AWD in addition to hybrid power and automatic transmission choices, the Grand Vitara has a distinct advantage.

Dealership network

The Grand Vitara has a distinct edge in tier-2 and tier-3 cities because to Maruti Suzuki's extensive dealer and service network, which numbers over 3,500. Maruti has priced the SUV competitively with lower running costs and an 8-year/1,60,000-kilometer guarantee on the hybrid battery, providing piece of mind despite the sophisticated hybrid technology.

The Grand Vitara hybrid has one of the lowest ownership costs in the market because of its exceptional fuel efficiency and Maruti's reasonably priced replacement components and maintenance.