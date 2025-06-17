Maruti Suzuki rolls out major discounts in June 2025 to rev up sales
Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts across its range of vehicles in June 2025, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. This move aims to boost sales amidst a recent slowdown in the Indian auto market.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Maruti Suzuki Discounts
In an attempt to boost sales during a sluggish period in the auto market, India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is rolling out substantial discounts across its vehicle portfolio in June 2025. From entry-level hatchbacks to family MPVs and compact SUVs, the brand is offering a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers.
Why discounts now?
According to recent data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the country saw a slight dip in passenger vehicle sales last month. This discount is announced to attract buyers and sell existing inventory. And Maruti Suzuki is at the forefront with attractive schemes for many best-sellers. Keep in mind that discounts may vary slightly depending on dealership stock and regional offers, so buyers are advised to check locally.
Alto K10 and Celerio
Two of Maruti's most affordable hatchbacks, the Alto K10 and Celerio, come with discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on manual variants and Rs 40,000 on AMT variants. Corporate buyers are eligible for a further Rs 2,100 off, making these small cars even more budget-friendly for first-time buyers or city commuters.
S-Presso Discounts
For those considering the quirky and compact S-Presso, the benefits are equally promising. Manual variants get a Rs 30,000 cash discount, while AMT versions receive a Rs 35,000 discount. A Rs 2,100 corporate bonus also applies, further increasing the total savings for eligible professionals.
Wagon R - Big Bonus
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers a cash discount of Rs 35,000 on manual models and up to Rs 40,000 on AMT versions. Sellers of an older Wagon R can get a special Rs 40,000 upgrade bonus. An additional Rs 5,000 corporate discount brings the total savings to up to Rs 85,000.
Swift Car Bonus
One of Maruti's most loved models, the Swift, is being offered with a Rs 25,000 cash discount. If you trade in your old Swift, you're eligible for a Rs 50,000 upgrade bonus. Add a Rs 10,000 corporate discount, and this deal becomes a steal.
Eeco - Discounts
For families and business users, the Maruti Eeco offers practicality and space. Petrol variants come with a Rs 15,000 discount. The CNG model has a slightly lower Rs 10,000 offer. While not as high as some of the others, these still provide meaningful savings for budget-conscious buyers.
Brezza and Ertiga - Compact SUV and MPV Offers
The Brezza petrol gets a Rs 10,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 10,000 corporate benefit, making it a great choice for those wanting a valuable compact SUV. The Ertiga MPV is offered with a Rs 10,000 corporate discount, a good perk for family-oriented buyers.
Additional Exchange and Scrappage Offers
Customers trading in their old cars can get an additional Rs 15,000 exchange bonus on select models like the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Eeco, and Brezza. If the trade-in involves scrapping a 15-year-old vehicle, the bonus increases to Rs 25,000, supporting the government's vehicle scrappage initiative.
Exclusive Discounts for Recent Buyers
Maruti Suzuki also has a special upgrade offer for customers with cars less than 3 years old. If they want to upgrade to a new Wagon R or Swift, they can get additional benefits, making it a winning deal for recent car owners looking to make a smart switch.