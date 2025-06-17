Image Credit : Google

In an attempt to boost sales during a sluggish period in the auto market, India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is rolling out substantial discounts across its vehicle portfolio in June 2025. From entry-level hatchbacks to family MPVs and compact SUVs, the brand is offering a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers.

Why discounts now?

According to recent data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the country saw a slight dip in passenger vehicle sales last month. This discount is announced to attract buyers and sell existing inventory. And Maruti Suzuki is at the forefront with attractive schemes for many best-sellers. Keep in mind that discounts may vary slightly depending on dealership stock and regional offers, so buyers are advised to check locally.