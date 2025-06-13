The Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback scored 4 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The model with 6 airbags showcases impressive safety features.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback recently underwent the Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) crash test, aimed at raising car safety standards in India. The results reveal crucial safety ratings for customers in the Indian market.

Baleno's Safety Performance

The Baleno model with 6 airbags achieved a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection, scoring 26.52 out of 32 points. The model with 2 airbags scored lower, at 24.04 points. In child occupant protection, both variants received 3 stars, scoring 34.81 out of 49 points. Both models feature ISOFIX mounts for rear seats.

6 Airbags and other safety features

In the frontal offset test, both models scored 11.54 out of 16 points. However, in the side-impact test, the 6-airbag model scored 12.50 points, while the 2-airbag model scored 14.99 points, indicating variations in certain safety aspects.

Key safety features include ESC, hill hold, ABS + EBD, pre-tensioners and force limiters for front seat belts, a 360-degree camera, reverse sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Additionally, it features IRVM, speed-sensing door locks, and three-point seatbelts.

Advanced Airbag Safety

The Baleno's safety ratings now place it in direct competition with vehicles like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. The advanced airbag safety features are likely to attract customers considering higher-end models. Maruti's recent announcement to standardize 6 airbags across all models is noteworthy.