Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra are gearing up to launch new SUVs in 2025. Key models include the Mahindra XUV7e, Maruti Escudo, the next-generation Hyundai Venue, and the Tata Sierra.

In 2025, several SUVs have already been released across various segments and price ranges. Many more models are coming to market. Leading Indian car manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra are preparing to launch some of the most anticipated models. Here are the key details of these upcoming SUVs in the coming months.

Mahindra XEV 7e

The Mahindra XEV 7e, a three-row version of the XEV 9e coupe SUV, will be released by the end of 2025. This electric SUV is likely to offer 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options borrowed from the XEV 9e. Its range is expected to be over 550 kilometers. The cabin layout and features will be similar to the XEV 9e. However, it will be longer and have an additional row of seats.

Maruti Escudo

Maruti Suzuki will introduce a new SUV on September 3, 2025. It is likely to be the Escudo. It will come as a more affordable alternative to the Grand Vitara, challenging the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be sold exclusively through Maruti's Arena dealerships. The Maruti Escudo is expected to be offered only with a 1.5-liter petrol mild-hybrid powertrain. Also, some modern features may be omitted to achieve a lower price.

Next-Generation Hyundai Venue

The new Hyundai Venue, which includes comprehensive design changes and feature upgrades, will retain the existing engine setup. A newly designed dashboard, new upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a larger infotainment system, updated Level 2, and rear disc brakes are likely to be included in the subcompact SUV.

Tata Sierra

The iconic Tata Sierra will make a grand comeback this Diwali season. This SUV comes with a new design style, a more premium and modern interior, and multiple powertrain options. The Sierra ICE version will initially offer a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine instead of a turbocharged unit. The electric model may borrow 65kWh and 75kWh LFP batteries from the Harrier EV.