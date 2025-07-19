Mahindra & Mahindra has released a new teaser for its upcoming Vision X concept SUV, showcasing the side profile and hinting at a layered front fascia design.

The second round of teasers for Mahindra & Mahindra's next concept cars has been made public in India. Models such as Vision T, Vision S, Vision X, and Vision SX are in the list. The second wave of teasers for the Vision X comes to an end with the most recent teaser, which is the last in the series. The Indian company has provided a few further clues about the future models' designs in this series of brief video films.

Mahindra Vision X: What Can You Expect?

The firm gave us a sneak peek at the SUV's top aspect in the last teaser. The forthcoming car's prominently lined bonnet, which is connected to the XUV family of automobiles, was shown. This time, the vehicle's side profile has been made public by the brand. The headlights are positioned on the bumper, hinting to a layered front fascia design. Additionally, the SUV has plastic covering on its wheel arches and perhaps sporty alloy wheels. Only on August 15th will the vehicle's complete details be disclosed. Currently, there are rumours that this might be the XEV 7e.

As stated before, the Freedom_NU platform is expected to be used for the development of all four concept vehicles. This new platform is designed to support the company's next models, which will feature hybrid, electric, and internal combustion engine (ICE) alternatives. Mahindra's plant in Chakan, Pune, will produce the new platforms as well as the finished production models of these concept cars. A combined teaser including the side profiles of all four models has also been posted by the company.

The Indian carmaker is getting ready to launch a number of improved models in the country at the same time. Along with the Bolero, BE Rall-e, and other new models, the portfolio also has a redesigned XUV700. These vehicles will have enhancements over their present counterparts and have been observed undergoing testing on Indian roads on several occasions.