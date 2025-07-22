Image Credit : Hyundai

People shifting from small cars to feature-packed SUVs is reflected in the Creta's popularity. Sales have grown stronger over the years. From 92,926 units in 2016, it jumped to 186,919 in 2024. Hyundai revealed that the Creta led not just SUVs but the entire passenger vehicle segment for three months in the first half of 2025. It holds over 31% of the mid-size SUV market, impressive given the competition.