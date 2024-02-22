Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist

    In a major development, US authorities have revealed that Takeshi Ebisawa, a prominent figure in the Japanese yakuza, is now facing charges related to the handling of nuclear material obtained from Myanmar. This revelation comes as a superseding indictment was unsealed in a Manhattan court.

    The US has taken swift action against a renowned Yakuza kingpin caught trying to conduct Nuclear material sales compromising on international security. Takeshi Ebisawa who is part of an organized Japanese crime syndicate is facing multiple charges with a minimum jail term of 25 years.

    Takeshi Ebisawa according to a superseding indictment unsealed in a Manhattan court was already charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses in April 2022. The Japanese criminal was later remanded with his co-defendant Somphop Singhasiri. Ebisawa rose again, conducting more dangerous transactions last year.

    The US authorities upon receiving intelligence inputs created an operation to track Takeshi Ebisawa and extract details with the help of undercover agents. Thai police and undercover agents went on to extract details where Ebisawa revealed his nuclear materials fleet. The kingpin also showed pictures and other proof of having uranium and weapons-grade plutonium.

    According to the prosecutors, Takeshi Ebisawa moved uranium and plutonium from Myanmar to gather arms for an unnamed insurgent group. The Japanese were ready to sell nuclear material to anyone who would provide arms for the fight in Myanmar. The US authorities swiftly took action and nabbed him and his confidant.

    The US Justice Department in a statement said, “The (US) laboratory determined that the isotope composition of the plutonium found in the Nuclear Samples is weapons-grade, meaning that the plutonium if produced in sufficient quantities, would be suitable for use in a nuclear weapon.

    While one of Ebisawa's co-conspirators revealed that they, “had available more than 2,000 kilograms (4,400 pounds) of Thorium-232 and more than 100 kilograms of uranium in the compound U3O8 - referring to a compound of uranium commonly found in the uranium concentrate powder known as 'yellowcake’.”

