German YouTuber Tom Kopke has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's Cube while in freefall. He achieved the feat in just 23.333 seconds during a skydive over South Africa, surpassing the previous record of 28.250 seconds.

For many people, solving a Rubik's Cube is already a difficult feat. It takes practice, quickness, and concentration. Imagine performing the same thing while plummeting from the sky at over 100 miles per hour. According to Guinness World Records, a teenage YouTuber from Germany accomplished this in an incredible bid to set a world record.

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The record for the quickest time to complete a revolving puzzle cube while in freefall was successfully broken by Tom Kopke. In February, while diving over Mossel Bay, South Africa, he finished the challenge in a mere 23.333 seconds. The previous record of 28.250 seconds, achieved by Australian Sam Sieracki in 2023, was exceeded with this effort.

Tom, a 23-year-old medical student, said he spent a lot of time practicing after learning how to solve the Rubik's Cube for the first time at the age of 18. He had previously made a video in which he tackled odd Rubik's Cube puzzles and stated that he wanted to solve one while skydiving.

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He said that he was unable to explore the concept further at the time because he lacked the funds and time necessary to earn a skydiving licence. He did, however, tie a Guinness World Records title in that video by solving six Rubik's Cubes underwater. Additionally, he learnt how to solve the cube while wearing a blindfold.

Daryl Tan Hong An from Singapore now holds the record for the most spinning puzzle cubes solved underwater at 16, despite Tom's prior success with underwater challenges. Nevertheless, Tom decided to use the sky as the backdrop for his most recent accomplishment.

He clarified that he had always aspired to become a skydiver since he intended to make more difficult skydiving recordings. He said that the experience was more important because he set out to achieve a world record at the beginning of his adventure.