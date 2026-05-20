Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited South Korea, holding talks with his counterpart Ahn Gyu-back to deepen defence, cyber, and strategic cooperation. The nations signed an MoU and exchanged agreements on cyber collaboration and UN Peacekeeping.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with South Korea's Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Lee Yong-Cheol. The meeting comes as part of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to South Korea to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

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Earlier, Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul, with both sides agreeing to expand defence, cyber, and strategic cooperation as part of the growing special strategic partnership between India and South Korea.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh called the discussions "excellent" and said the two countries explored ways to deepen defence industry ties and technological collaboration He said, "Held an excellent meeting with my South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu Back in Seoul. We discussed ways to further deepen India-Republic of Korea defence, defence industry and strategic cooperation, with a shared commitment towards regional peace, stability and technological collaboration."

Key Agreements Exchanged

The meeting, according to the defence minister, resulted in the exchange of multiple agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral institutional cooperation in defence and security. According to Singh, India and South Korea exchanged agreements on promoting defence cyber collaboration between the National Defence College and the Korea National Defence University, as well as cooperation in United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping initiatives. "It was a highly productive meeting as India and Korea exchanged Agreements on Promoting Defence Cyber Cooperation, between the National Defence College of India and the Korea National Defence University of RoK and UN Peacekeeping Cooperation, making our partnership stronger and multidimensional," Singh stated.

Landmark MoU to Bolster Security Ties

Meanwhile, in a significant move to bolster bilateral security ties, India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), targeting enhanced cooperation in the critical domains of defence, cyber and defence information. The agreement was signed during Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official visit to Seoul, in the presence of his South Korean counterpart, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

Focus on Modern Warfare and Intelligence

The MoU marks a deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Seoul, specifically focusing on modern warfare and intelligence challenges. The primary areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include collaboration on countering evolving cyber threats, protecting critical military infrastructure, and sharing best practices in digital defence and enhancing institutional mechanisms for information sharing to boost situational awareness and regional security.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Seoul on Tuesday after concluding his visit to Vietnam. He was received by the Ambassador of India to the ROK, Gourangalal Das, and senior officials. (ANI)