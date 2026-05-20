At the 79th World Health Assembly, Union Health Minister JP Nadda affirmed India's commitment to Universal Health Coverage and digital health innovation, highlighting the 'whole-of-government' approach and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday (local time) in his address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva said that India is accelerating healthcare expansion and digital transformation as part of its push toward universal health coverage.

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In his X post, Nadda reaffirmed India's commitment to "Universal Health Coverage, digital health innovation and global health solidarity," outlining key achievements in healthcare delivery and infrastructure. Addressed the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva and reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to Universal Health Coverage, digital health innovation and global health solidarity. Driven by a ‘whole-of-government’ and ‘whole-of-society’ approach, India is rapidly expanding… pic.twitter.com/XPiQkmQ27J — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 20, 2026

India's 'Whole-of-Society' Approach

He said, "Driven by a 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' approach, India is rapidly expanding access to affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all."

"The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission continues to strengthen India's digital health ecosystem with over 880 million unique digital health IDs, enabling seamless and integrated healthcare delivery," he added.

He said, "Emphasised that the future of AI must be anchored in ethical, inclusive and human-centric systems that advance equitable and trusted healthcare globally."

In his address at the 79th World Health Assembly, Nadda highlighted India's "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach to healthcare reform, emphasising large-scale public health expansion.

Key Achievements in Healthcare

He noted the creation of one lakh eighty-five thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, stating that India has established, "1,85,000 health and wellness centres, namely Ayushman Arogya Mandirs."

The minister also underscored progress under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has significantly expanded India's digital healthcare infrastructure.

He said, "The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is strengthening India's national digital health ecosystem by creating over 880 million unique digital health identities, which facilitate longitudinal health records and seamless continuum of care."

Global Solidarity and Future Technologies

Nadda further highlighted India's pandemic-era global outreach, recalling the country's vaccine diplomacy efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, through Vaccine Maitri initiatives under which India supplied 300 million vaccine doses to around 100 countries," he said, referring to the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Emphasising the role of emerging technology, Nadda warned that innovation must remain human-centric, stating, "The future of AI depends on our collective ability to build an ethical and human-centric approach."

Bilateral Discussions on Health Cooperation

In another post on X, Nadda also held meetings with the health ministers from Nepal, Bhutan and Kenya, on the sidelines of the assembly, where he discussed cooperation in digital health, telemedicine, mental health, pharmaceuticals and capacity building.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, I was pleased to meet the Health Ministers from Nepal, Bhutan and Kenya and had fruitful discussions centered around the need for enhancing cooperation in digital health, including telemedicine, mental health, pharmaceuticals, capacity building… pic.twitter.com/mrS02VOdd8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 20, 2026

He said, "On the sidelines of the Assembly, I was pleased to meet the Health Ministers from Nepal, Bhutan and Kenya and had fruitful discussions centred around the need for enhancing cooperation in digital health, including telemedicine, mental health, pharmaceuticals, capacity building and upskilling of healthcare professionals, among others, with a view to ensuring affordable and quality healthcare to all."

He said the engagements aimed at strengthening collaboration to ensure "affordable and quality healthcare to all."

(ANI)