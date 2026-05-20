A Pakistani military officer became a subject of online ridicule after claiming to have struck two Indian airbases that reportedly do not exist. The viral video of the claim triggered widespread mockery and memes on social media. Fact-checkers and users questioned the statement's credibility, highlighting the non-existent locations.

A Pakistani military officer has become the centre of social media attention after making a controversial claim about alleged strikes on Indian airbases — only for internet users to point out that the locations he mentioned reportedly do not exist.

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The video clip, which quickly went viral online, triggered widespread trolling, memes, and sharp reactions across social media platforms. Many users mocked the statement, questioning how official claims could reference locations that could not be identified on maps or in official records.

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Viral Video Triggers Fact-Checking Frenzy

According to reports, the officer claimed that Pakistan had targeted two Indian airbases during a public interaction or briefing. However, shortly after the video surfaced online, social media users and fact-checkers began pointing out that the names of the airbases mentioned did not match any known Indian Air Force installations.

The clip rapidly spread across platforms including X, Instagram, and YouTube, with users sharing screenshots, jokes, and sarcastic comments about the alleged error. Many online posts described the moment as “embarrassing” and “bizarre.”

Social Media Flooded With Memes And Reactions

The incident quickly turned into a viral meme fest, with users creating humorous posts around the officer’s remarks. Several social media accounts joked that the officer may have “invented” airbases during the statement.

Others questioned whether proper verification had been done before making such claims publicly. Some users even shared map searches and screenshots attempting to locate the mentioned sites, further fuelling the online discussion.

The controversy also reignited debates around misinformation, propaganda, and the role of social media in amplifying controversial political and military claims.

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No Official Confirmation On The Claims

Reports indicated that there was no official confirmation supporting the officer’s claims regarding strikes on the mentioned airbases. Defence observers and online commentators noted that the absence of identifiable locations immediately raised doubts about the statement’s authenticity.

Neither Indian authorities nor official defence channels reportedly acknowledged the existence of the named airbases mentioned in the viral clip.

Viral Moment Continues To Trend Online

As the video continued circulating online, reactions kept pouring in from both sides of the border. While some users treated the incident humorously, others stressed the importance of accuracy and verification in sensitive military-related statements.

The viral controversy once again highlighted how quickly public statements can face scrutiny in the age of social media, where viewers rapidly fact-check claims and amplify inconsistencies within minutes.

The clip remains widely shared online, with many users continuing to react to what has now become one of the internet’s most talked-about viral moments involving cross-border political commentary.

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