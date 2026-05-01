In Pune, a woman gave birth on a roadside with the help of a doctor and villagers after allegedly being turned away from a hospital. The viral video of the incident prompted the National Commission for Women to take action, highlighting significant concerns about maternal healthcare accessibility in India.

In Pune, a woman gave birth on a roadside with the assistance of a female doctor who, with the assistance of villagers, successfully delivered the infant. The clip, which has been circulating across social media, showed several women forming a makeshift enclosure using dupattas to provide privacy as the delivery took place in the open. In the midst of the uncomfortable scenario, a doctor on the scene was seen helping the mother and then raising the baby, which caused the assembled audience to applaud and show evident relief.

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Advocate Yashomati Thakur also posted the video on X, claiming that the woman had visited a government hospital a few days prior but was sent away because specific medical records were missing. According to her post, Dr. Sunita Pote came to the woman's aid as soon as she heard about the crisis and performed the birth under very challenging circumstances, saving the mother and the baby.

She also appreciated the contribution of Sanket Ghode, another physician, and a blood bank that supposedly gave out a unit of blood for free. She also attacked the state's healthcare system, claiming that it did not take maternity and infant care seriously, particularly for those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

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National Commission for Women Took Note Of Incident

Following the incident’s virality, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance, which is the authority of a court or government agency to initiate legal proceedings on its own initiative, without a formal petition or complaint.

The Commission called the case "deeply concerning" in an official statement posted on its Facebook page, highlighting the apparent rejection of admittance and the subsequent roadside birth as evidence of significant deficiencies in emergency maternal healthcare.

Every woman has the right to a safe, respectable, and institutional delivery, the Commission emphasised, adding that making someone give birth in a public setting violates her rights to reproductive healthcare, privacy, and dignity.

The episode sparked a wider discussion regarding maternal healthcare availability in India, especially in rural and semi-urban regions. Many people expressed worries about the effects of administrative errors and infrastructural deficiencies.