Imagine buying a sealed packet of lettuce and finding a live frog inside! That's what happened to a man in Western Australia. He and his friends even named the frog 'Greg' and played the 'Crazy Frog' song while releasing it. whole thing.

What would you do if you found a live frog inside a sealed packet of lettuce you bought from a supermarket? Well, that’s exactly what happened in Esperance, Western Australia, last Saturday.

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A farmer named Rhys Smoker was making dinner for his friends when he found a tiny, live frog chilling inside the lettuce packet. The story was first reported by the international news outlet, Metro UK.

A Surprise in the Salad

That evening, the group had bought the sealed lettuce packet from a popular supermarket chain, Woolworths. Smoker was getting ready to make steak and salad when he noticed the little frog sitting among the leaves. He immediately told his friends, Laura Jones and Billy Le Pine, but they didn't believe him at first. They thought he was just pulling their leg.

But when Smoker brought the packet into the living room to show them, everyone was stunned. Soon, their shock turned into laughter.

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'Greg' Gets a 'Crazy Frog' Farewell

The friends decided to name the frog 'Greg'. They then released it into a small dam near their house. But they didn't just let it go quietly. They gave Greg a proper send-off by playing the famous 'Crazy Frog' song on a mobile phone!

After the story went viral, Woolworths supermarket authorities issued a statement. They said it was a completely isolated incident and they hadn't received any other similar complaints.

Supermarket Calls It a One-Off Case

The company apologised to the customers for the trouble and even gave them a replacement packet of lettuce. Woolworths stated that their lettuce leaves go through strict quality checks and are washed before being packed. They have promised to conduct a thorough investigation with their suppliers to figure out how the frog ended up in the sealed packet.