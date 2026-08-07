Rahul Gandhi's Ask Me Anything session took an adorable turn when Noorie, the family's Jack Russell Terrier, made an unexpected appearance on his lap.

Rahul Gandhi's recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session came with an unexpected and adorable interruption. Midway through interacting with followers, he introduced viewers to Noorie, the family's pet dog.

Joking about the interruption, Gandhi said, "This is Noorie, this is my mum's dog. She'll be angry that I put her on video." The brief appearance instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the session.

As Noorie calmly sat on his lap, Gandhi also shared his thoughts on the bond humans have with animals. "I am not a dog parent; I believe we share spaces with them. I don't think we own them, they share the planet with us," he said, adding a thoughtful note to the light-hearted interaction.

"She'll be angry that I put her on video," Gandhi joked about Noorie

His comments resonated with many animal lovers online. The video quickly gained traction, with viewers appreciating both the candid moment and the message about coexistence with animals.

For those who may have forgotten, Noorie first entered the public eye in October 2023. Gandhi had surprised his mother, Sonia Gandhi, with the Jack Russell Terrier puppy. The little dog had travelled all the way from Goa, where he had adopted her from a kennel in Mapusa, North Goa.

The heartwarming surprise was shared in a video released on World Animal Day. In the clip, Gandhi asks his mother to step outside before revealing a box containing the tiny puppy. When she met Noorie for the first time, her delighted reaction said it all. Smiling warmly, Sonia Gandhi exclaimed, "She is so cute," as she welcomed the newest member of the family.

Announcing Noorie's arrival at the time, Gandhi had written, "I'd like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family—our li'l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty—there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!"

The video quickly went viral, with many praising the touching family moment. Now, over two years later, Noorie has once again charmed the internet with just a few seconds on camera.

Whether stealing the spotlight during an AMA or quietly keeping Sonia Gandhi company at home, the energetic Jack Russell Terrier has become a familiar and much-loved member of the Gandhi household, and perhaps one of the cutest recurring faces in Indian political social media.

The recent AMA appearance has once again drawn attention to the family's bond with their pet. Social media users flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages of appreciation for the wholesome moment.

Many praised Gandhi's perspective on animals, with several commenters agreeing that humans and animals should share spaces rather than one owning the other. The thoughtful comment added depth to what could have been a simple lighthearted moment.

The Jack Russell Terrier breed is known for its energetic and playful nature. Noorie appears to have adapted well to her home, often seen in videos and photographs shared by the family.