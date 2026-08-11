Iran condemned Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon, calling the US an 'accomplice' for its support. Tehran criticized the UN's silence, while a UN report detailed numerous Israeli projectiles and airspace violations over the weekend.

Iran Condemns Israeli Strikes, Accuses US

Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon over the weekend, accusing the United States of being an "accomplice and partner" in Israeli crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the wider region due to Washington's "comprehensive support" for Israel. Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement condemned the "brutal attacks" by Israel on areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days, saying the strikes had resulted in the deaths and injuries of Lebanese citizens and the destruction of infrastructure and homes.

Baqaei also criticised the continuation of Israeli attacks and what he described as violations of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty. "Ismail Beqaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime against areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days, which have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens and the destruction of infrastructure and people's homes," the ministry said.

Spokesperson Blames International Silence

Beqaei also blamed what he called the silence and indifference of international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, for allowing Israel to continue its actions. "Referring to the continuation of the occupation regime's attacks and the violation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the silence and indifference of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to be the cause of the Zionist regime's further arrogance and the continuation of its aggression and crimes," the statement added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson further accused the US of being an accomplice and partner in Israel's actions because of its support for Israel. He said the US "ruling delegation", due to its "comprehensive support for the occupation regime", was "considered an accomplice and partner in all the Zionist regime's crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine, and the entire region."

UNIFIL Reports Extensive Israeli Military Activity

The comments came after Israeli forces fired 455 projectiles into southern Lebanon and breached Lebanese airspace 97 times between Friday and Sunday, according to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). UNIFIL said in a statement on Monday that Saturday alone accounted for 229 projectiles, the highest single-day total recorded by the peacekeeping mission since June 21.

Specific Incidents and Discoveries

An airstrike was also reported in Al Mansuri on Sunday morning. Most of the airspace violations involved drones, while helicopters and fighter jets were also observed, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

UN peacekeepers also tracked two Israeli boats moving north through Lebanese waters before turning back south on Friday.

During the same period, two Israeli Merkava tanks fired three rounds eastward, with the rounds landing around 200 metres from a UN position. Around 30 rounds of small-arms fire were also directed towards the same area.

UNIFIL has also reported discovering unguarded weapons, unexploded ordnance (UXOs) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in its area of operations. A joint UNIFIL-Lebanese Army patrol on Friday found a 107mm rocket launcher loaded with one rocket, along with several additional rockets, on a road in Sector East. The weapons were referred to national forces for further action.

Peacekeepers also found and neutralised two unexploded ordnances in Sector East on the same day, while two IEDs discovered in Sector West were destroyed on site.

Throughout the summer, UNIFIL has reported observing Israel's near-daily presence inside Lebanese airspace and military activities on the ground. On August 5, UNIFIL reported observing 113 projectiles launched by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which was then the highest daily number recorded by the mission since June 21. (ANI)

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