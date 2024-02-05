Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Will not allow any country to interfere…’ Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to Parliament

    While addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Muizzu, who has taken an anti-India stance ever since he launched the election campaign last year, said he would not allow any country to interfere or undermine its sovereignty.

    Will not allow any county to interfere Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to Parliament gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu told the Parliament on Monday that the island nation will not allow "any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty". According to local media reports, he stated that Male and New Delhi had decided that Indian forces will withdraw from the Maldives by May 10.

    He said Indian troops on one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation will leave by March 10, and those on the other two will pull out by May 10. "The Maldives will not extend their arrangement with India to map the interior and underwater regions of the nation. We will not allow any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty," the President said.

    The two main opposition parties - MDP and Democrats - boycotted President Muizzu's speech.

    India has 87 troops in the island nation to provide humanitarian aid and medical evacuation. President Muizzu's campaign had focused on reducing Indian influence in affairs of The Maldives and the presence of Indian soldiers emerged as a major point of contention ever since he took over.

    President Muizzu, who is widely seen as pro-China, came to power in November 2023 after defeating India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. He visited China shortly after assuming office and had a meeting with President Xi Jinping. In light of the geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean area, this marked a significant milestone in addition to the Maldives' historically close connections to India.

    Shortly after taking office, he formally requested New Delhi to withdraw its military presence from the island nation, saying that the Maldives "hopes that India will honour the democratic will of the people".

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen

    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen (WATCH)

    UK's Labour Party seeks to strengthen ties with British Indians amid concerns of decline in support avv

    UK’s Labour Party seeks to strengthen ties with British Indians amid concerns of decline in support

    Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years in jail for marrying in 'un-Islamic' style - Love behind Bars? Avv

    Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years in jail for marrying in 'un-Islamic' style - Love behind Bars?

    Australian man asserts ownership of Bitcoin invention, UK court set to decide on claim avv

    Australian man asserts ownership of Bitcoin invention, UK court set to decide on claim

    Under criticism for inaction, China commences action in the Red Sea; Escorts ships away from Houthis avv

    Under criticism for inaction, China commences action in the Red Sea; Escorts ships away from Houthis

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia to perform RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia to perform

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180 anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features vkp

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features

    Football Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds osf

    Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds

    Viral video BJP feeds honey to Mamata Banerjee photo over her remark on PM Modi watch gcw

    Viral video: BJP 'feeds' honey to Mamata Banerjee’s photo over her remark on PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon