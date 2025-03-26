user
user icon

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot"

President Trump lauded Elon Musk as a friend and patriot, acknowledging his support during the election. Trump also addressed the electric car mandate revocation and condemned attacks on Tesla vehicles, promising consequences for perpetrators.

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot" dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

US President Donald Trump recently praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "friend" and a "patriot" during a media event after his second cabinet meeting on March 24. Trump expressed his gratitude towards Musk, acknowledging the challenges he has faced, particularly with the recent attacks on Tesla cars. Trump stated that Musk has become a friend of his, supporting him in the election, and that he has never asked for any favors.

Also Read: Zelenskyy's 'wrong gift' choice over Usyk's championship belt led to Oval Office showdown with Trump: Report

“He's become a friend of mine. He has become a friend of mine, and supported me in the election. That's when I got to know him really,” Trump said, adding, “I knew him a little bit from the first term, but not much”.

Electric car mandate

During his address, Trump also highlighted his decision to revoke the electric car mandate, which was introduced by President Biden in 2021. The mandate aimed to make 50% of new vehicle sales electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030. Trump joked about the potential impact of this decision on Musk's business, saying "I have no idea how that affects it, but possibly not good".

Trump also condemned the ongoing protests and attacks on Tesla cars, labeling the perpetrators as "high-level terrorists". He warned that the police will find those responsible and that the people supporting these protesters could face serious consequences.

Musk attended the cabinet meeting, wearing a "Trump Was Right About Everything" red baseball hat, and responded to Trump's praise by saying he is "just trying to do the right thing for the American taxpayer and for the American people". 

Also Read: Video of Elon Musk's spoon-and-fork trick at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed dmn

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

South Korea wildfires kill 18, injure several; helicopter crashes during firefighting efforts (WATCH)

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard anr

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard

White House confirms Russia and Ukraine agree to prevent military strikes on vessels in Black Sea dmn

White House confirms Russia and Ukraine agree to prevent military strikes on vessels in Black Sea

US brokers sea ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in Black Sea snt

US brokers sea ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in Black Sea

Recent Stories

China rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India snt

China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tokens See Double-Digit Gains As Bitcoin Holds Steady At $88K – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tokens See Double-Digit Gains As Bitcoin Holds Steady At $88K – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon
Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon