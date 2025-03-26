"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot"

Read Full Article

US President Donald Trump recently praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "friend" and a "patriot" during a media event after his second cabinet meeting on March 24. Trump expressed his gratitude towards Musk, acknowledging the challenges he has faced, particularly with the recent attacks on Tesla cars. Trump stated that Musk has become a friend of his, supporting him in the election, and that he has never asked for any favors.

Also Read: Zelenskyy's 'wrong gift' choice over Usyk's championship belt led to Oval Office showdown with Trump: Report

“He's become a friend of mine. He has become a friend of mine, and supported me in the election. That's when I got to know him really,” Trump said, adding, “I knew him a little bit from the first term, but not much”.

Electric car mandate

During his address, Trump also highlighted his decision to revoke the electric car mandate, which was introduced by President Biden in 2021. The mandate aimed to make 50% of new vehicle sales electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030. Trump joked about the potential impact of this decision on Musk's business, saying "I have no idea how that affects it, but possibly not good".

Trump also condemned the ongoing protests and attacks on Tesla cars, labeling the perpetrators as "high-level terrorists". He warned that the police will find those responsible and that the people supporting these protesters could face serious consequences.

Musk attended the cabinet meeting, wearing a "Trump Was Right About Everything" red baseball hat, and responded to Trump's praise by saying he is "just trying to do the right thing for the American taxpayer and for the American people".

Also Read: Video of Elon Musk's spoon-and-fork trick at Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner goes viral (WATCH)

Latest Videos