user
user icon

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

TD Cowen reportedly added that hyperscale redesigns for higher densities are slowing down DC equipment purchasing, which the firm views negatively for orders in the first half of 2025 for Vertiv.

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) slid over 8% on Wednesday after a TD Cowen report highlighted that slower data center equipment purchasing is seen as a negative for the company in the first half of 2025.

According to TheFly, TD Cowen analysts led by Michael Elias noted that their channel checks at Nvidia's (NVDA) GTC event and DCD Connect indicate aggregate data center demand has risen year-over-year, “despite more pervasive lease cancellations and deferrals by Microsoft (MSFT) than initially thought.”

The analysts said that the pullback from Microsoft has created an opportunity for Google (GOOGL) and Meta (META) to backfill capacity.

However, the analysts noted that these developments have not turned out to be immediately beneficial for Veritv.

According to an investing.com report, hyperscalers are redesigning their facilities to accommodate higher rack densities.

The firm added that hyperscale redesigns for higher densities are slowing down DC equipment purchasing, which the firm views negatively for orders in the first half of 2025 for Vertiv (VRT).

According to the report, TD Cowen’s channel checks showed that orders for leased hyperscale capacity have been pushed back by a quarter or two.

Meanwhile, Barclays lowered its price target on the stock to $100 from $111 and kept an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares.

The company recently launched its unified control platform, Vertiv Unify, designed to simplify, standardize, and streamline data center operations.

The platform provides convenient monitoring, management, and control of critical digital infrastructure for enhanced system performance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Veritv flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (59/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

VRT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:28 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits VRT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:28 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user with a bullish view expects the stock to hit a support of $82.95.

Another believes the stock is undervalued at current levels.

Vertiv shares have lost over 28% in 2025 but are up nearly 2% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

SurgePays Stock Surges As Strong Guidance Overshadows FY24 Underperformance: Retail Anticipates Multi-Day Run

Recent Stories

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Meme Coin JELLYJELLY Soars 75% Sparking $14M Liquidations, Delisting From Hyperliquid Vault – Retail Traders Remain Wary

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH) snt

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon