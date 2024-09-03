Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy

    These alleged leaks have emerged just after Newman's recent announcement of her decision to join OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for its adult content. Newman made the announcement via her Instagram stories, where she posted a suggestive photo with the caption: "Excited for the content I just shared on there…Only for YOU."

    Jaden Newman, a rising basketball star and social media influencer, is currently making headlines, but not for her impressive skills on the court. Instead, she is trending across social media platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter), due to alleged private videos that have surfaced online. However, many of these posts claiming to share the leaked videos are turning out to be scams, often directing users to spammy links rather than any actual content.

    This post quickly garnered widespread attention, sparking diverse reactions from her followers and the broader online community.

    Born on June 13, 2004, Jaden Newman is more than just a basketball prodigy; she is also a social media sensation with millions of followers. At just 5 feet 3 inches tall, she first gained national attention at the tender age of five, thanks to her extraordinary basketball talent.

    Coming from a family deeply rooted in the sport—both her parents are former players, and her brother, Julian, is also a basketball player—Newman has been in the public eye for most of her life.

    Despite her fame, much about Jaden's personal life remains private. She has kept her dating life under wraps, choosing instead to focus on her burgeoning career and expanding social media presence. 

