user
user icon

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos

A cargo plane skidded off the runway in Russia after its landing gear collapsed, with all crew surviving the dramatic crash.

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 9:29 PM IST

A dramatic crash landing was captured on video as a cargo plane skidded off the runway after its landing gear collapsed in sub-Arctic Russia. The footage shows the Antonov An-12 veering off the tarmac and into the snow-covered ground at Novy Urengoy airport following a suspected landing gear failure.

The aircraft, operated by Atran Airlines, made an enforced belly landing, with its left wing scraping the ground and sending sparks flying. As the plane spun out of control, its left wing became wedged in the frozen ground, preventing it from overturning but leaving it tilted in the snow.

Miraculously, all eight crew members on board survived the crash, with only one requiring hospital treatment. The aircraft had been flying in from Sabetta, a key Russian liquefied natural gas port above the Arctic Circle.

According to reports, the pilot had alerted air traffic control before landing that the aircraft's landing gear had not properly deployed. Following the crash, prosecutors confirmed that the landing gear had 'collapsed,' causing the plane to veer off the runway.

Due to the emergency landing, Novy Urengoy airport was temporarily closed. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred just two days after the same aircraft faced another landing gear-related emergency on a flight from Novy Urengoy to Sabetta. In that case, the crew managed to land safely after circling to assess the issue.

The Antonov An-12 involved in the crash has been in service since October 1970, raising concerns over Russia's continued use of aging aircraft. Critics have expressed worries about the maintenance and safety of older planes still in operation in the country.

The Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the timeline of the accident, stating: "On 26 March 2025 at 13:07, an An-12 aircraft operated by Atran performing a commercial flight on the Sabetta–Novy Urengoy route suffered a collapse of the left landing gear strut upon landing at Novy Urengoy airport, causing the aircraft to veer onto a side strip."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production dmn

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot" dmn

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot"

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed dmn

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

South Korea wildfires kill 18, injure several; helicopter crashes during firefighting efforts (WATCH)

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard anr

'Yemen strike messages contained no classified intel': Tulsi Gabbard

Recent Stories

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH) snt

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED snt

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon