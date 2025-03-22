"He went to church": US envoy reveals Putin prayed for Trump's recovery after assassination attempt (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy, revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin prayed for Trump's recovery after an assassination attempt. Speaking on Tucker Carlson's podcast, Witkoff shared insights into the developing relationship between Trump and Putin.

Witkoff disclosed that Putin held a private prayer at his local church after the attempt on Trump's life. "He went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed for the president, not because he could become the President of the United States, but because he had a friendship with him," Witkoff said.

Putin also commissioned a portrait of Trump from a leading Russian artist and asked Witkoff to deliver it personally. "It was such a gracious moment," Witkoff recalled, noting that Trump was visibly touched by the gesture.\

Work together to resolve conflicts

Regarding Trump's diplomatic approach toward Putin, Witkoff said that Trump sent a signal to Putin that he wanted to resume their relationship and work together to resolve conflicts. Witkoff believes that Trump's leadership encouraged more engagement from adversaries.

“We were here to begin a real discussion, a productive discussion about how to end this conflict,” he said, adding that Putin responded positively to such negotiations.

Witkoff also discussed efforts to prevent Americans from hearing alternative perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Carlson agreed, stating that censorship played a role in shaping public perception.

“How would we settle a conflict with someone who is the head of a major nuclear power unless we establish trust and good feelings with one another?” he asked.

Witkoff praised Trump's approach to foreign policy, arguing that it was fundamentally different from his predecessors.

