NBA: The 5 Richest Basketball Coaches of 2025

Read Full Article

NBA: In the pro basketball league, coaching isn’t only about winning games but it’s also about creating a lasting legacy. For many, the journey from the sidelines to becoming one of the league’s highest-earning coaches is a story in itself. In 2025, a handful of coaches have not only led their teams to success but have also built impressive net worths that mirror their on-court achievements. Here are five of the richest NBA coaches who have set the financial standard.

1. Steve Kerr

At the helm of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr’s innovative offensive system has resulted in multiple championships. Kerr’s blend of strategic thinking and team management has earned him an estimated net worth of $65 million. His ability to adapt and evolve has kept the Warriors at the top, even as the league changes rapidly.

2. Gregg Popovich

Long revered as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, Gregg Popovich has led the San Antonio Spurs to five championships. With a net worth estimated at $50 million, Popovich’s methodical, no-nonsense approach has not only brought success but has also influenced an entire generation of coaches.

Also Read:5 Reasons the Warriors Should Rethink Extending Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract

3. Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers, now with his latest team in the form of Milwaukee Bucks, has consistently showcased his ability to inspire players to achieve greatness. His tenure, marked by a championship run with the Boston Celtics and subsequent successes, has contributed to a net worth of around $25 million.

4. Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra’s rise with the Miami Heat has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his brilliant adjustments and ability to get the most out of his roster, Spoelstra has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s sharpest minds. His net worth, estimated at $15 million, is a testament to his impact on the game and his consistent success over the years.

5. Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue’s coaching journey, highlighted by a historic turnaround with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has cemented his status as a leader who can steer teams through adversity. Although now he manages the Clippers. With a net worth of roughly $12 million, Lue’s innovative in-game strategies and ability to foster team unity have made him one of the league’s most respected coaches.

Latest Videos