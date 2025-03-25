user
user

Zelenskyy's 'wrong gift' choice over Usyk's championship belt led to Oval Office showdown with Trump: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's White House meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump reportedly turned tense after showing graphic war images, leading to a diplomatic fallout.

Zelenskyy 'wrong gift' choice over Usyk's championship belt led to Oval Office showdown with Trump: Report snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's highly anticipated meeting with former US President Donald Trump at the White House in February took an unexpected turn, leading to a diplomatic misstep that left both sides unsettled. 

Zelenskyy had planned to present Trump with a symbolic goodwill gift—the championship belt of current world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when the Ukrainian leader opted instead to show Trump graphic images of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been recently released.

Also read: Trump officials 'accidentally' shared Yemen war plans with veteran journalist: What the leaked texts reveal

According to anonymous US officials cited by Time Magazine, the distressing visuals left Trump with the impression that Zelenskyy was indirectly blaming him for the brutal treatment of Ukrainian soldiers. Trump, taken aback by the images, reacted by saying, "That's tough stuff."

Zelenskyy, in an interview with Time Magazine, clarified that he had no intention of holding the US accountable but rather sought to establish a human connection with Trump by showing the harsh realities of the war. Despite the meeting going awry, the Ukrainian president said he did not regret his decision to display the images.

Following the tense exchange in the Oval Office, Trump abruptly left the room, reportedly remarking, "This is going to be great television." The championship belt, which had remained untouched on a table next to Zelenskyy, was later removed by a White House staffer and placed in Trump’s dining room, where gifts from world leaders are displayed.

In the wake of the encounter, Trump cancelled a scheduled signing ceremony and called off a planned joint press conference with Zelenskyy. Additionally, a request from the Ukrainian delegation for a one-on-one meeting was rejected. Soon after, Zelenskyy and his team were asked to exit the White House, marking an abrupt end to what was expected to be a key diplomatic engagement.

Also read: "He went to church": US envoy reveals Putin prayed for Trump's recovery after assassination attempt (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army dmn

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Meta introduces ad-free subscriptions in Europe amid regulatory pressures ddr

Meta introduces ad-free subscriptions in Europe amid regulatory pressures

Pakistan: Illegal water tankers in Karachi fuel Naegleria outbreaks, report reveals ddr

Pakistan water crisis: Illegal tankers behind Naegleria outbreak in Karachi, report reveals

Scientists develop eye drops that slow vision loss in animals with inherited retinal diseases ddr

Scientists develop eye drops that slow vision loss in animals with inherited retinal diseases

'Just let him pee': Mother lets toddler urinate into restaurant glass in China ddr

'Just let him pee': Mother lets toddler urinate into restaurant glass in China

Recent Stories

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army dmn

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit commander Hassan Kamal Halawi killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Tesla Registrations Drop In Europe In February Despite Rising EV Popularity, But Retail’s Optimistic

Tesla Registrations Drop In Europe In February Despite Rising EV Popularity, But Retail’s Optimistic

Honeywell Announces New CEO And CFO For Advanced Materials Business: Retail Outlook Improves

Honeywell Announces New CEO And CFO For Advanced Materials Business: Retail Outlook Improves

Cloudflare Stock Jumps Pre-Market After BofA Issues Double Upgrade Citing AI And Security Gains – Retail Turns Bullish

Cloudflare Stock Jumps Pre-Market After BofA Issues Double Upgrade Citing AI And Security Gains – Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon