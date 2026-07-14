Haldiram's first London outlet at Leicester Square has attracted massive crowds, with a viral Instagram video showing long queues outside the restaurant. The clip sparked mixed reactions online as users debated whether the food and experience were worth the hype.

Haldiram's has officially opened its first outlet in London, and the launch has quickly become a major talking point on social media. A viral Instagram video showing long queues outside the newly opened restaurant at Leicester Square has attracted widespread attention, with many describing it as the weekend hotspot for the Indian community in the UK. While several people expressed excitement over the brand's international expansion, others questioned whether the food and overall experience lived up to the hype.

Viral Video, Shows Long Queues Outside Leicester Square Outlet

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by views.we.explore with the caption: "The crowd, the excitement, the long queues... all for Haldiram's first outlet in London. Safe to say every desi had the same plan this weekend! Would you stand in this queue?"

The text displayed in the video read: "POV: Haldiram's first ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan."

The footage shows large crowds waiting outside the outlet, highlighting the overwhelming response to Haldiram's debut in the UK capital.

Haldiram's UK Responds

The video also caught the attention of Haldiram's UK Restaurants, which replied in the comments with a playful message: "Delhi called. Leicester Square answered."

The witty response further boosted engagement, with the video continuing to attract views and comments across social media platforms.

How Did Social Media React?

The viral video drew mixed reactions, with some users expressing excitement over Haldiram's arrival in London, while others felt the experience did not justify the long queues.

One user commented: "I heard the taste is like frozen food! Obviously they won’t prepare anything fresh…they want profit!"

A second user commented: "I'm guilty of being there yesterday. It is not worth the hype or price tbh."

A third user commented: "Chole bature madness."

A fourth user commented: "Sunday Weekend plan for punjabis: choleeee bhatureeeee."

The video has continued to circulate widely online, with many users debating whether the excitement surrounding Haldiram's first London outlet is justified or simply driven by nostalgia and curiosity among the Indian diaspora.