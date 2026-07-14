A dog was rescued from Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain, after becoming ill during a hike. The pet, Tokyo, had reportedly ingested cannabis before the climb, and its condition worsened on the peak. The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team responded, carrying the dog down the rugged terrain on a stretcher.

A routine mountain trek in Scotland turned into an extraordinary rescue mission after a pet dog that had reportedly eaten cannabis climbed Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom, leaving rescuers and social media users stunned.

The dog, named Tokyo, accompanied her owners on the hike up the 1,345-metre (4,413-foot) peak. According to reports, Tokyo had accidentally ingested cannabis before the trek, but the effects of the drug became more noticeable during the climb. As her condition worsened on the mountain, her owners realised she could no longer continue the descent safely and called for help.

Check the viral post here:

Volunteers from the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team responded to the emergency. The rescue operation required team members to carefully place Tokyo on a stretcher and carry her down the rugged terrain to safety. Images shared by the rescue team showed the exhausted dog securely strapped into the rescue carrier while volunteers navigated the steep and rocky trail.

The rescue organisation later shared details of the unusual mission on social media, writing: "One of our more unusual call-outs involved rescuing a dog that had reportedly eaten cannabis before climbing Ben Nevis."

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many users praising the volunteers for treating the four-legged adventurer with the same dedication shown to human casualties.

One user commented: "Mountain rescuers truly rescue everyone, no matter how many legs they have."

Another joked: "Tokyo picked the wrong day for the highest adventure of her life."

While the incident amused many online, veterinarians and animal welfare experts stressed that cannabis can be highly toxic to dogs. Even small quantities may cause symptoms such as loss of coordination, lethargy, vomiting, tremors, disorientation and, in severe cases, seizures or coma. Pet owners are urged to keep cannabis products and other potentially harmful substances well out of animals' reach.

Fortunately, Tokyo recovered after receiving care, and the rescue team used the incident to remind hikers to assess their pets' fitness before attempting demanding mountain trails. The remarkable rescue has since gone viral—not just because of the dog's unexpected adventure, but also because it highlights the dedication of emergency responders who go above and beyond to help every life in need, whether human or animal.