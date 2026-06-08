An Indian-origin restaurant owner in the US has sparked debate after saying she does not hire Indian staff at her Indian restaurant. She stated her focus is on talent over ethnicity, triggering discussions on authenticity, inclusion, and hiring practices.

A restaurant owner of Indian origin in the United States has sparked widespread discussion on social media after explaining her hiring philosophy, stating that she does not employ Indian staff at her Indian restaurant. The owner, Rashmi Bhat, who runs 7 Monks Café in Texas along with her mother, said the decision was intentional and based on building a diverse workplace rather than a culturally homogeneous team. Her remarks have triggered a debate online about authenticity, representation, and inclusivity in ethnic cuisine businesses abroad.

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Rashmi Bhat said that when she and her mother launched 7 Monks Café in 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic, their focus was not on hiring based on ethnicity but on assembling a capable and passionate team. Despite starting during a challenging period for the restaurant industry, the business managed to survive the pandemic and gradually gained popularity among local customers.

Hiring Based On Opportunity, Not Background

Explaining her approach in a social media video, Bhat said the restaurant hires high school and college students, single parents, retirees, and individuals seeking a fresh start, rather than focusing on cultural or ethnic background. According to her, the goal has always been to build a team that values learning and growth in a diverse environment.

She added that many of her staff members had never tried Indian food before joining the restaurant. However, over time, they learned about the cuisine and can now differentiate between dishes such as tikka masala, korma, and samosas, while also guiding customers through menu recommendations.

Staff Trained To Understand Indian Cuisine

Bhat highlighted that although her team does not come from a single cultural background, they have developed strong familiarity with Indian cuisine through training and experience. She said employees have learned to understand flavours, ingredients and customer preferences, allowing them to confidently interact with diners and suggest dishes.

Social Media Divided Over Her Statement

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with users divided over the idea of non-Indian staff working in an Indian restaurant.

One user commented: "Your hiring policies are impressive but we come to eat authentic food - no Indian cook I’m not eating there."

Second user commented: "I would prefer my indian food made by an Indian individual lol."

Third user commented: "Such an inclusive, collaborative ,progressive and inclusive work environment."