Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is in Qatar to convey India's condolences on the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. India observed a day of mourning and PM Modi remembered the 'Father Emir' as a visionary leader and true friend.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has departed from Delhi Airport for Qatar to convey official condolences on behalf of India following the demise of the Gulf nation's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

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Sheikh Hamad, who was widely known as the "Father Emir", passed away on Sunday at the age of 74. Whilst the Qatari government confirmed his demise, the cause of death was not specified. Universally credited with reshaping the tiny Gulf nation into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential countries, Sheikh Hamad laid the foundations of modern Qatar during his lifetime, transforming the gas-rich state into a global economic, diplomatic and media powerhouse.

India Observes National Mourning

To honour the monumental legacy of the late leader, a one-day national mourning was announced, which was observed across the country on Monday, July 13. In a poignant reflection of deep respect and shared grief during the state mourning, the national flag atop the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan was flown at half-mast. In a matching solemn tribute across the highest landmarks of the national capital, the Tricolour was also lowered to half-mast atop the historic Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building). The deep respect extended through the capital's primary power corridors was further mirrored at the iconic South Block and North Block buildings, marking the nation's profound homage to the late leader, who passed away on July 12. The nationwide tribute followed a prior directive issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, which mandated that the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday and all official entertainment would remain suspended to honour the late ruler. As the country joined the Gulf nation in mourning this monumental loss, sombre visuals emerged from the national capital, where the Tricolour was also seen flying at half-mast against the sky at the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi, standing as a quiet testament to the enduring bonds and deep-seated friendship between the two countries.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Paying rich tributes to the late ruler, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Sheikh Hamad as a forward-thinking, visionary statesman who propelled Qatar into one of the most affluent nations globally whilst cementing bilateral relations with New Delhi. In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister stated, "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024."

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Prime Minister added.

A Transformative Reign

The late leader had initially assumed leadership of Qatar in 1995, guiding the nation through an 18-year tenure that is widely recognised as one of the most significant and transformative eras in its history. During this period, he completely modernised the country through extensive economic overhauls, boosting its international profile and establishing the groundwork for its status as a premier energy exporter and global arbitrator. His strategic focus involved directing significant investments towards expanding Qatar's immense liquefied natural gas sector, converting the small Gulf state into a premier global LNG exporter and a prominent player in international finance. Alongside generating enormous energy wealth, his governance completely altered Doha's architectural landscape through extensive infrastructure developments and modernisation drives that elevated the nation's international standing. This historic era of governance drew to a close in 2013, when Sheikh Hamad chose to step down voluntarily, transferring authority to his son, the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, observing at the time that it was time for a younger generation to guide the country forward with fresh ideas and perspectives. (ANI)