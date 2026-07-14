A Vietnamese official refuted claims of rescue delays in a speedboat tragedy that killed 15 Indian tourists. He stated that residents and authorities made 'tireless' efforts under severe weather, rescuing 17 survivors and recovering all victims.

Refuting allegations of delays in rescue operations during the recent speedboat tragedy in Vietnam, Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone Chairman Tran Minh Khoa has stated that residents and authorities made "tireless rescue and relief efforts" under severe weather conditions to save the victims. In a press briefing with the Indian press, the Chairman clarified the timeline and scope of the response after a speedboat transporting 32 Indian holidaymakers and four local crew members overturned near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on July 11, resulting in the deaths of 15 Indian nationals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Response to Allegations

Addressing the allegations directly, Khoa stated, "The information referred to above does not accurately reflect the actual circumstances of the incident response, nor the tireless rescue and relief efforts undertaken by residents and the Vietnamese authorities."

According to the Chairman, the tourist speedboat Ocean Pearl Island, carrying approximately 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one Vietnamese tour guide, encountered an accident and capsized at around 1.00 pm on July 11, roughly 400 metres from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island while bound for An Thoi International Port.

Rescue and Relief Efforts

Local operators and residents immediately deployed available watercraft under the area's standing "four-on-the-spot" search and rescue plan, alongside the rapid deployment of border guards, military, police, coast guard, naval and medical units. Despite treacherous waves and winds, responders successfully pulled all 36 individuals from the water.

Victim Care and Repatriation

While 17 survivors were successfully rescued and treated at Sun International Hospital, 15 individuals tragically lost their lives. The remains of the 15 deceased victims were transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Forensic Centre on July 12 and subsequently repatriated to India on the evening of July 13. One severely injured tourist remains under intensive care after being transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, with all medical expenses covered by An Giang Province.

Diplomatic Coordination

The Chairman emphasised that the Vietnamese leadership worked in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Hanoi and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. "The state reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents," he noted regarding the strict deployment of protocols. He added that both the Ambassador of India to Viet Nam and the Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated the prompt humanitarian assistance, affirming that "Viet Nam had proven to be a trusted friend of India in a time of hardship."

Ongoing Investigation

Regarding the ongoing legal action and investigation into the cause of the disaster, Khoa revealed that preliminary findings point towards severe and rapidly changing weather conditions. However, a formal criminal investigation has been launched by the Investigation Police Agency of An Giang Province to determine full accountability. "Preliminary findings indicate that the accident was caused by severe, unusual and rapidly changing weather conditions. However, in order to fully establish the cause of the incident and ensure strict compliance with the law, at 2.00 pm on 12 July 2026, the Investigation Police Agency of An Giang Province initiated a criminal investigation and placed the speedboat operator in temporary custody for investigation into alleged violations of legal regulations related to the accident," the Chairman stated. (ANI)