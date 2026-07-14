A bride's wallet was stolen at the airport, and the thief was on the same flight. A passenger filmed the confrontation, and officers escorted the woman off.

A bride-to-be left her wallet behind at the airport, only to find that the woman who picked it up was sitting on the same flight, a passenger named Hannah caught the whole thing on video.

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The bride had misplaced her wallet at the airport before boarding her flight. The airline announced that she was missing her wallet, and a couple onboard said they had seen who took it and provided a description.

The bride and her bridesmaids then walked the aisle until they found the woman. She denied taking it at first, but when the bride mentioned airport cameras, the wallet came out of her luggage, minus the cash.

Thief Escorted Off Plane, Money Returned

Officers were waiting when the plane landed. They escorted the woman off the aircraft, and the money was eventually returned to the bride.

The passenger Hannah captured the confrontation on video. The footage has gone viral on social media.

The bride's identity has not been disclosed. The thief's identity has not been released.

The incident has drawn attention online, with many praising the bride and her bridesmaids for their quick thinking.

No charges have been confirmed.