Thai singer Namkhaeng Thippawan went viral after kicking a fan who allegedly groped her during a Chonburi concert. She later stressed that performers deserve respect and consent. Both parties settled at a local police station afterwards.

Thai Singer Namkhaeng Thippawan has recently gone viral on social media after he kicked a fan in the face following an alleged incident of sexual assault during her live concert in Thailand's Chonburi province on Tuesday, November 24.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a fan was seen kneeling with police and security personnel restraining him near the stage before the singer stepped down during a break and kicked him directly in the face. Namkhaeng was confronting the accused for allegedly grabbing her breast during the live performance.

Reportedly, the singer and the man met at Ban Bueng Police Station on Saturday, November 28, where both sides reached an agreement and forgave each other. Namkhaeng Thippawan decided not to press charges against the accused, while police imposed a fine under Section 391 of Thailand's Penal Code with both parties' consent.

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How Thai Singer Was Gropped by a Fan?

Thai singer Namkhaeng Thippawan was performing at a Loy Krathong festival concert in Ban Bueng district, Chonburi province, where thousands of her fans across the country came to witness her performance.

However, the event took an unexpected and disturbing turn when a male concertgoer allegedly reached toward the stage and groped her during a crowd interaction, triggering the confrontation captured on camera. In a viral video, the singer was seen stepping down from the stage after finishing a segment to confront the kneeling suspect, who had been pulled from the crowd and restrained by security.

As the Thai singer confronted the accused, she delivered a sharp kick right on his fan, before her manager, Wutthichai ‘Oui’ Sonwiang, stepped in to pull her back and let security and police handle the rest of the situation.

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According to Namkhaeng Thippawan’s manager, Wutthichai ‘Oui’ Sonwiang, he was livestreaming the performance when he witnessed the man allegedly reach beyond the singer’s hand and grab her breast while she was interacting with fans near the stage.

He immediately confronted the man and alerted security personnel, who detained him. The manager also said he had recorded the incident as evidence.

Thai Singer's Strong Message On Consent And Personal Boundaries

Following the alleged groping at her concert in Ban Bueng district, Chonburi province, Namkhaeng Thippawan issued a strong statement, saying that performers should not have to endure sexual harassment simply because they are on stage.

She acknowledged that her reaction could attract criticism but stressed that being a public figure does not give anyone the right to touch another person's body without consent, and added that an apology does not undo the harassment.

“I'm sorry, but I really couldn't help it. The nerve of coming up and grabbing my breast.” Thai singer wrote on social media.

"No performer should have to deal with sexual harassment simply because they are on stage. Being a public figure does not give anyone the right to touch someone's body without consent. An apology does not undo harassment," she added.

Meanwhile, the man who was caught groping Namkhaeng Thippawan was eventually fined by police under Section 391 of Thailand's Penal Code after both parties reached an agreement at Ban Bueng Police Station on November 28.

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