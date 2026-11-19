A visit to a Thai waterfall turned frightening after a monitor lizard attacked a German tourist soaking his feet. The incident occurred on November 17 at Erawan National Park, prompting an official review.

A visit to a Thai waterfall turned frightening after a monitor lizard attacked a German tourist soaking his feet. The incident occurred on November 17 at Erawan National Park, prompting an official review.

The man, in his 60s, was sitting beside Erawan Waterfall with his feet in the water when a monitor lizard swam towards him. The reptile lunged, bit his feet and pulled him into the water, leaving a tear wound. Officials received a report around noon.

The tourist was covered by accident insurance of up to 400,000 baht under Thailand’s ‘Travel Thailand with Peace of Mind in National Parks’ programme.

Rachan Buatri, Director of the Office of Conservation Area Administration 3 (Ban Pong), said: “This incident is considered a wildlife accident. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is fully supporting the injured person,” as quoted by Thaiger.

“We have instructed Erawan National Park to promptly install traps at the incident site to capture monitor lizards for relocation to suitable natural habitats. We have also raised safety measures to the highest level, requiring patrol teams and park rangers to increase patrol frequency and monitoring around water sources and crowded tourist spots to prevent similar incidents,” Buatri added.

Rakchanok Paenoi, head of Erawan National Park, said officials were coordinating with medical teams to monitor the tourist’s recovery until he was fit to return home.

The park plans to install warning signs at vulnerable spots and deploy staff to guide visitors. Monitor lizards are protected wildlife in Thailand. The Asian water monitor can grow up to seven feet long. Visitors are advised to remain cautious near water and wildlife habitats.