India has completed the first phase of an international capacity-building programme for Fiji's Ministry of Defence officials in Suva, focusing on leadership, governance, and modern defence strategies.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The first phase of India's maiden international capacity-building programme for officials from Fiji's Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs concluded in Suva, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday. Organised under the Ministry of Defence, the 'Global Leadership Programme in Defence Governance and Public Administration for Emerging Leaders', conducted by the Defence Headquarters Training Institute (DHTI), concluded at Lami in Suva on Friday.

"The programme covered facets of good governance, defence procurement, ethics in governance, talent management and capacity building, administrative law, citizen-centric governance, modernisation of the audit framework in defence, AI for digital transformation, purpose-driven leadership, strategic communication and emotional intelligence for leaders in the defence sector," the ministry said in a statement.

The valedictory ceremony of the nearly two-week-long programme was attended by Eroni Rokisi, Acting Permanent Secretary in Fiji's Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, and Ranjeet Kumar, Second Secretary (Political and Head of Chancery) at the High Commission of India in Fiji, alongside DHTI faculty and participating officials.

"Addressing the gathering, Mr Rokisi commended the team of DHTI for delivering an impactful curriculum that brought about a paradigm shift in participants' capabilities and outlook across administration, transparency and accountability, financial management, behavioural and leadership skills, cyber security, and artificial intelligence," the statement read.

The second phase of the training is scheduled to be hosted in New Delhi over a fortnight during the first quarter of 2027, the ministry said, noting that the programme marks yet another milestone in DHTI's commitment to advancing capacity building for defence personnel.

Earlier this month, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) rolled out three specialised training programmes in Fiji aimed at bolstering the professional and institutional capabilities of approximately 180 government officials from nine Pacific nations, including Fiji. Having commenced on November 2 in Suva, the month-long initiative is being conducted jointly with the Fijian government's Ministry of Civil Service, backed by the High Commission of India in Fiji. (ANI)