An Iranian makeup artist has taken social media by storm after recreating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic Mohabbatein look. Her striking transformation, featuring smoky eyes and dark lips, has impressed Bollywood fans

An Iranian makeup artist and content creator, Nasim Irani, has caught the attention of social media users with her latest Bollywood-inspired transformation. She recreated one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's memorable looks from the 2000 romantic drama Mohabbatein.

Nasim shared the transformation video on her Instagram account, @ncmmua. The clip features her recreating the actress's appearance while lip-syncing to the film's popular romantic song, Humko Humise Chura Lo.

The video has attracted considerable appreciation from viewers, particularly those impressed by how closely she captured Aishwarya's screen appearance.

Smoky Eyes, Dark Lips: Nasim Irani Gets Every Detail Right

The transformation begins with Nasim appearing without makeup, holding a makeup brush as she lip-syncs to Humko Humise Chura Lo.

As the video progresses, a transition reveals her completed look. With her hair left open in soft waves, she recreates Aishwarya's dramatic makeup, including heavily defined smoky eyes and dark brown lips.

The attention to detail makes the transformation particularly striking. From the eye makeup to the overall styling, Nasim's recreation brings back memories of Aishwarya's appearance in the film.

Her performance, combined with the familiar Bollywood soundtrack, has made the video especially appealing to fans of the actress and the movie.

Social Media Users Praise The Recreation Of Aishwarya's Look

Nasim's transformation has received several positive reactions from Instagram users. Viewers appreciated her makeup skills, with some particularly impressed by the resemblance to Aishwarya's original look.

One user praised her for getting the recreation absolutely right, while another expressed curiosity about how she achieved the distinctive eye makeup. Others complimented her work and wished her continued success.

The response also highlights the lasting popularity of Mohabbatein, a film whose fashion, music and memorable characters continue to inspire audiences more than two decades after its release.

Released in 2000 and directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya played Megha, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Narayan Shankar.

The song Humko Humise Chura Lo, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan and composed by Jatin-Lalit, remains one of the film's most recognisable romantic tracks.